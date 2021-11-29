How to Tell Good From Bad Quality Blind and Shutters

Homes are considered as the physical manifestation of a person’s mind and the window of a house is considered as eyes. Eyes being as delicate as they are need to be shielded from harsh outer conditions. This is where shutters/ blinders come in acting as eyelashes.You can learn more about shutters/binders on gcblindsandshutters.com.au. But how do you know if you’re choosing the right shutters for your house? Here are 10 tips to help you figure out a good quality shutter for your house.

1. Good Design

The primary observable detail between a good quality blinder and a bad quality blinder is judged by seeing the number of louvres they have and the total louvre area. Good quality shutters usually have 5 louvres anything below 5 is considered to be a lesser quality shutter. The reason is the former is an original one that is custom made and manufactured for a desired type of window. Whereas, the other is ‘cut to fit.

2. The right hinge

There are two types of hinges one of them is butt hinge and the other is non-mortise. The main difference in detail being the butt hinge is shaped like a butterfly with identical left and right flaps and also fold together to form a “butt” up. In contradiction to this, open non-mortise flaps tend to double up over the other and each of the two flaps is shown to be just half the total height of the hinge. The edge pieces of the blinders of butt hinges are usually mortised to fit appropriately so that they countersink into the surface. Whereas, non-mortise hinges are free from any type of modification such as these. In the end, non – mortise hinges are both less expensive and more unstable than butt hinges.

3. Layers

An easy way to tell the difference between a high-quality shutter and a low-quality shutter is by the no of layers of paint on them. Manufacturers usually try to cut corners by painting just one coat over the primer and topcoat. In the case of a good quality shutter, the manufacturer would have applied two coats of paint over both of them. It is easy to make out as the single-layered coating usually has a rough texture when compared to the double-layered double-layered one which also has a certain lustre to it.

4. Thickness

The thickness of your stile and louvre could help determine the quality of your shutters. Vertical wooden pieces on either side of a panel are known as Stiles. Thicker stronger Stiles give rise to strong shutters which make sure to withstand storms. The same goes for the thickness of louvres. But one should know not to compare the thickness of louvres and Stiles of different materials as the strength then varied from material to material. But in conclusion, a thicker louvre and stile is the mark of a good shutter.

5. Finishing

Usually, in the case of wood shutters, finishing matters most. Finishing helps protect the shutters from damage through exposure to weather. Manufacturers usually indicate the type of finishing done on the shutters and also include their lifespan. Not only does Finishing helps remove most chances of damage to shutters by continuous exposure from the hot rays of the sun and rainfall, but also works in giving the desired texture and appearance thereby raising the quality of your shutter.

6. Quality of materials

Scrutiny of the material of the shutter is necessary to determine the quality of the shutter. Different materials possess different individual qualities that have an effect on the shutters. For example, in the case of wooden shutters hardwood is best suited as they provide maximum protection against storms. Professional material companies and treatment procedures should be involved in the preparation of your shutters in the presence of the manufacturer if not the resulting quality of the materials might be affected.

7. Intended usage

The quality of shutters is directly dependant on the purpose of installation. Shutters meant for decorative purposes will possess different properties when compared to shutters installed to protect against a storm. The right professional will help guide you into buying the right shutter for the function required.

8. Pricing

It goes without saying that quality shutters will be heavy on the pocket. Their process of preparation in itself makes it more expensive when compared to shutters done haphazardly. High price doesn’t necessarily translate out to good quality, but the good quality would definitely mean it won’t be very cheap. Always makes sure to question the quality of the shutters if the quoted price is ridiculously low. To withstand and protect against harsh weather conditions a shutter would have been manufactured with a lot of effort and resources so the price tag is something one should bear in mind before moving forward with the product.

9. Installation process

The installation process is a good way to learn about the quality of your shutter brand. Enquire the salesman involved if they’d be using a nail gun or screws to attach the shutters to the wall. Nail guns might be effective in speeding up the process of installation but they also create small gaps between your walls and shutters. Meaning the shutters are already off the wall. Screws on the other hand take a longer time for installation but ensure in keeping the shutters in place securely. Also, make sure to ask if screws are going to be used to keep the frames together and any other features or terms such as “ countersunk screws” and “strong magnets “ which could indicate a high-quality installation.

10. Review by users

Professionals in the market of shutters and users review a lot of the products and publish them online. You could check their reviews to help determine the quality of your choice of the shutter. The reviews would mostly be directed towards exposure of the shutter to environmental conditions over time. In the same manner customer feedback also provides guidance on the shutters to buy. Customers reviews are usually more reliable as they express their displeasure and inconvenience or satisfaction with their choice of brand. Making these reviews more realistic and therefore more dependable.

Considering the modern-day advancements in home appliances, a range of shutters and blinders of above par to below-par qualities could be easily found in the market. With the information learnt from the above set of points, one could certainly pick out the right shutter if not that, at least will be able to recognize a bad shutter from a good one.