How To Choose A Good Bluetooth Speaker For A Golf Cart?

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy a round of golf. But what’s the point of playing if you can’t listen to your favorite music while you’re doing it? This is where a good Bluetooth speaker comes in handy. Not only will it let you enjoy your tunes while you’re out on the course, but it will also add an extra level of fun to your game. So how do you choose a Bluetooth speaker that’s right for golf? Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Look for a Bluetooth speaker that is weather resistant Make sure the speaker has a good range so you can hear it while paying Choose a speaker with a built-in microphone so you can answer phone calls hands-free Consider the battery life of the speaker – you don’t want it to die in the middle of your round! Choose a speaker that will be easy to attach to the golf cart

Why is water and dust protection important for your speaker?

With so many great speakers to choose from, it can be tempting to simply buy whichever happens to have the best sound quality. But in order for your speaker to give you its best performance for a long time, it’s worth considering water and dust protection. For example, IPX6-rated speaker like Treblab HD77 – one of the best golf cart bluetooth speakers is waterproof – meaning that if someone accidentally spills a drink near your audio equipment, there isn’t immediate cause for concern.

Additionally, PX6 speakers are fiberglass-backed with additional dust seals – providing excellent protection from dirt and dust particles. Not only can water and dust damage the actual components of your speaker system, but it can also affect the quality of sound they produce. By protecting your investment with PX6 water resistance and a durable dust seal, you will keep your speaker sounding great and reduce repair costs in the long run. So don’t neglect water and dust protection – make sure you get IPX6 rated speaker when upgrading your audio setup!

Make sure the speaker has a good range so you can hear it while playing

The speaker might sound fantastic in the store, but as soon as you walk out into an open area, 15-20 feet away from it, you have to strain your ears.For a golf cart speaker, you need to make sure that it has a good range. This can be measured in different ways depending on the manufacturer – some will measure the distance from which speakers can be heard clearly, while others may give you a signal-to-noise ratio for comparison purposes.

In any case, ask the salesman to test the speaker in really noisy street conditions and listen to the output quality at different ranges. Step back 10, 15, 20 feet away from the speaker and make sure you’re still able to hear it clearly. If the range is not good enough, look for a different model or try a different brand that provides better coverage.

Choose a speaker with a built-in microphone so you can answer phone calls hands-free

Life is stressful enough without having to constantly fumble with your phone when you’re on the go. That’s why a built-in microphone is a great addition to any speaker if you want to be able to answer calls hands-free. This way, even if your hands are full carrying golf, you can still take that call without having to stop and struggle with your device.

Most modern speakers have this feature built in, making it easier than ever to stay connected without being tethered to your phone. This can also be helpful for taking calls when driving a car, where there may not be time to answer a call without quickly pulling over — now that’s life made easy! So the next time you are shopping for speakers, make sure you look for one with a built-in microphone that lets you take calls hands-free. You’ll thank yourself when your schedule clears up just a little bit more.

Consider the battery life of the speaker – you don’t want it to die in the middle of your round!

When looking for a speaker to use on the course, it’s important to consider the battery life – 20 hours is ideal. You don’t want your music to cut off or be limited to just a few tracks. 20 hours of playtime ensures that you’ll have plenty of music for your entire round. You’ll also be able to keep using the speaker even after 18 holes, whether you’re at the 19th hole before heading in or just enjoying some tunes at home.

Of course, good sound quality is equally as important – 20 hours of playtime doesn’t matter much if what you hear sounds distorted or tinny. At the very least, be sure that the speaker you purchase has good bass response and clarity without excessive background noise. Ultimately, 20 hours of battery life and clear audio are both key considerations when shopping for speakers to take on the course. With these features, you’ll never worry about running out of juice – or having to listen through muffled music! ​​​​​

Choose a speaker that will be easy to attach to the golf cart

When it comes to choosing a speaker for your golf cart, the most important thing is finding an option that will fit snugly and provide a secure fit. To ensure you don’t end up with a speaker that won’t stay in place while you ride, look for one that easily attaches to the front or back of your cart.

Velcro fasteners can be used to secure the speaker in place quickly and easily, while carabiner fasteners can provide extra security with just a click. Whichever fastener you choose, make sure it’s strong enough to keep the speaker secure while you ride, so you don’t have to worry about it slipping or becoming damaged over time.

Conclusion

So, you’re in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker to take with you on your golf outings. Congratulations! You’ve come to the right place. There are a few things you should keep in mind when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker specifically designed for golfers.

First, make sure the speaker is weather resistant so it can handle whatever conditions Mother Nature throws your way.

Second, check to see how far away from the speaker you can be and still hear it clearly – you don’t want to miss that eagle because you couldn’t hear the music over the sound of wind and rain.

Third, look for a model with a built-in microphone so you can answer phone calls without having to fumble around with your phone.

And finally, consider the battery life – nothing is more frustrating than running out of juice in the middle of your round.

With those factors in mind, choose carefully, read several reviews, watch YouTube videos, ask on forum of golfers; but most importantly have fun choosing what will be perfect addition to help enhance your game!