Golden Musical Moments of Indian Cinema That Are Memorable Even Today

Indian Cinema is over 100 years old, and throughout its history, there have always been several landmark Hindi songs that have defined the life and times of the nation and the people. These musical moments of the yore are still cherished by the music lovers, and we somehow wish for more such nostalgic tunes, melodies and songs even today.

Even before India gained Independence, the songs like Door Hatho Duniyawalon, Hindustan Humara Hai – Kismet, 1943 ably conveyed the mood of the nation. Almost parallelly, Bollywood songs like Aayega Aanewala – Mahal, 1949- were pulling the heartstrings and touching the emotions nonchalantly. This song was Lata Mangeshkar’s first, the melodious voice which generated ripples for the next six decades.

There is a vast corpus of Hindi songs and movies. Picking out the songs which had impacted, redefined and transformed the country and the Bollywood is quite a strenuous exercise. Yet, we have done our bit and listed some of the best from the 1950s through to the 1980s.

The 1950s was a time soon after the Independence of India, and the people were still trying to come into terms with the change. The songs like Yeh duniya agar mil bhi jaye – Pyaasa, 1957 was profoundly pointing towards the mindset then.

O. P. Nayyar brought Punjabi style music in Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri and the earliest patriotic Bollywood song like Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka for the movie Nayya Daur, 1957. These songs were trend-setter in one sense for the generation to follow.

But the show-stealer song of the 1950s era was Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua Hai – Shree 420, 1951. The symbolic moment of Raj Kapoor and Nargis standing with an umbrella still beholds our eyes and the bewitching music instinctively becomes a treat to our ears.

Bollywood was never the same again!

The 1960s was colorful. Yes, color films became a trend all over the world and in India. Time moved on and so did India. With aspirations and inspiration, music marched forward as well.

The major highlight was the graceful leading ladies clad in vibrant sarees, enthralling us with their dancing prowess. A few of the popular songs that topped the charts in the 1960s were Aage Bhi Jane Na Tu – Waqt, 1965, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamannah Hai – Guide, 1965, Taarif Karun kya uski – Kashmir Ki Kali, 1964, Hoton Mei Aisi Baat – Jewel Thief, 1967.

Two songs captured the spirit of the decade. The romance was ruling and the classic Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya song from the masterpiece film Mughal-E-Azam in 1960 was sensational. The ever so charming Madhubala singing her heart out is irresistible even today.

This musical moment remains iconic in the annuls of Indian cinema even today.

In the same vein but perhaps in a modern sense, by the end of the decade, another romantic song captured the imagination of people. It is none other than Mere Sapno Ki Raani – Aradhana – 1969.

It turned out to be the dawn of a new era in Bollywood, ushered by the trio of R. D. Burman, Rajesh Khanna, and Kishore Kumar.

In the 1970s flamboyance peaked, but the elegance didn’t lose its sheen. The tradition was giving way to progress, and vibes of rebellion had begun. India was now changing and Angry young man- Amitabh Bachchan became popular.

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mei – Kabhi Kabhi, 1976 remains one of the most enchanting romantic songs of Bollywood which resonates with people even today. The intimate moments, colorful flowers and the whole aura made everyone fall in love.

Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Bandh Ho – Bobby – 1973 was a modern, quirky, and refreshing song that broke many records as well. It remains one of the evergreen melodies.

But it was R. D Burman, the architect of transformation in the music filed who composed the musical moment of the decade. Dum Maro Dum – Hare Raama Hare Krishna, 1971 was way ahead of its time. The psychedelic music and unique style made it a forever epic. The song has a cult status even today.

By the 1980s, the golden phase of Bollywood music was gradually moving into the oblivion. Romantic hits still had a grip on the trends. Dekha Ek Khwab Toh – Silsila, 1981 was one such great hit. Aap Jaisa Koi Meri – Qurbani, 1980 and Om Shanti Om – Karz, 1980 also stood out from the rest and was seen as trend-setters.

But the decade belonged to the disco. It was the music composition of Bappi Lahiri – I am a Disco Dancer – Disco Dancer, 1982 that cannot be erased from the minds and is still hummed of course with a lively jig by many.

Each of the old Bollywood songs mentioned has left a rich legacy of tuneful treasure for the musical ears. Of course, there are several other patriotic songs, romantic love songs, dance tracks, and melodies which contributed positively and defined the Bollywood music industry. Find old Bollywood songs that created the golden musical moments of Indian cinema and many other super hits with Carvaan.

