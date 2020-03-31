Global Indicators That Affect Forex Trading in 2020

Economic indicators are short extracts from financial and budgetary reports published regularly by government agencies and the private sector. They help market analysts track market developments, and virtually all financial market participants closely monitor the conclusions they reach.

Given that many people are prepared to respond to the same information, economic indicators have a tremendous impact on the volume and direction of price movements. While it may seem at first glance that you need a high-level financial education to analyze this data accurately, traders follow only a few guidelines to make their business decisions.

Interpreting and analyzing indicators is vital for all investors because they indicate the overall health of the economy, predict its stability and allow investors to respond in time to sudden or unpredictable events, also known as economic shocks. They can also be called traders’ secret weapons, as they reveal what will happen next, what can be expected from the economy, and what direction the market can take.

Thousands of people from all over the world take part in Forex trading, which performs millions of transactions every day. The growing popularity of foreign exchange trade implies that macroeconomic factors play a crucial role in this process. The exchange rate relies on how healthy the economy is, so attention should be paid to the factors that majorly affect the economic situation and exchange rates. Today, we will focus on the following particular indicators:

Capital market;

International trade;

Political Stability;

Economic publications;

Each of these factors is significant and can lead to unpredictable changes. Therefore, it is vital to consider their impact altogether.

Capital Market

The most significant indicator of the economic condition is the global capital market. Today, no single significant event can hide from the attention of traders, since the media continuously cover such activities.

In the eyes of investors, either active growth or sales of securities of any country indicate changes in forecasts of an economic nature. Besides, most states depend on the situation in a particular sector of the economy. For example, Canada depends on the commodity market, so any fluctuations in the oil and metal values affect the Canadian dollar. If the costs for core goods rise, then the price of the Canadian dollar to other currencies increases as well.

This secure connection between these two Forex markets may bring significant profit if a broker or a trader understands the principles of pricing in the debt market.

International Trade

A significant factor that needs to be taken into account when working on Forex is the balance of interstate trade since the level of domestic demand in a particular country is represented by export and import indices. The national currency exchange rate tends to increase in those countries, which services and goods have significant demand abroad. For example, to buy Australian products, you need to exchange the available currency for Australian dollars. The exchange rate of this currency will increase as demand is growing for it.

The country’s position in international trade is defined by the deficit and surplus of the trade balance. If a country has a significant trade deficit, it acts as an importer of goods and services on the market, which leads to a depreciation of the national currency. More information about this correlation could be found in the CFD trading guide.

Political Situation

Political factors – domestic, regional, and international political conditions and events have a significant impact on the currency market. Political instability can harm the economy of the nation and, therefore, the currency of that country. Events in neighboring countries or regions can also have a positive or negative impact on the money of other countries.

The economic prospects of the country also depend on political stability because it directly affects the exchange rate of the national currency. All the traders are following changes in the world’s political situation and the steps of appropriate authorities that can affect the prospects of the state. This aspect of view may concern different areas: increasing spending on government needs, restrictions in specific sectors of the economy, etc.

One of the main factors in making decisions in the economic sphere is the country’s fiscal and monetary policy. Besides, market participants are closely monitoring the decisions of central banks regarding interest rates.

Market conditions tend to change ahead of the election. The exchange rate can increase if parties and governments that set the goals for economic growth are represented in the polls. Therefore, national economies are sensitive to the political situation in the country and the world.

Economic Publications

Economic factors – economic factors can be monitored through economic policy, government structure, central banks, and other parameters reported through financial reports. The market usually responds negatively to increasing the budget deficit or positively to reducing the deficit.

The basis of any work on Forex is publications. In order not to miss significant changes in the market, it is necessary to make an economic calendar.

The most understandable indicator of the foreign exchange market is GDP because it shows the strength of the economy. GDP also measures economic productivity and growth. Nevertheless, it is essential for a trader to keep in mind that GDP is an indicator of a lagging nature — it reflects events and trends that have already passed.

Other indicators can also serve as sources of information about the current and future state of the economy and the national currency:

Inflation rate;

Production indices;

Employment rate;

Price increase index;

Capacity utilization, etc.

Thus, the situation in the world of finance is dependent on many factors of an economic nature. To quickly navigate the stocks, you need to learn these factors and indicators in detail.

Each of these indicators gives the underlying message that there are opportunities for the market to develop in the direction of sales contracts. So united, in a situation where they point to the same tipping point, is a powerful signal and encouragement to traders in the path of analyzing the market and making a trading decision.

The Forex Market is a high volatility market and is subject to extensive and sudden changes at short intervals, which places it in a group of risky markets.