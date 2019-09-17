Glendalyn Fodra Explains How To Fight Fatigue

Do your days drag along? Maybe it’s hard for you to get up in the morning, or settle down at night, and you’re not sure how everyone else seems to be so full of energy. As an experienced physical therapist as well as a dedicated wife and mother, Glendalyn Fodra not only needs to keep her energy levels high but encourages her patients to maintain a lifestyle that allows them to give 110% during their sessions. While a lack of energy could be explained away as part of a person’s genetic code, there are several practical steps anyone can take to help increase energy and focus throughout the day.

Stay Active

You think you’re tired because you act tired. The first step to overcome fatigue is to stop letting it define how you behave. Take an active approach to overcome your problem by exercising daily, whether it’s lifting weights, taking an aerobics class, or simply going for a walk around the block. Get up, get going, and leave your tired self behind.

Check Your Diet and Drink Plenty of Water

Your body has specific needs to operate with full functionality, and that includes getting healthy nutrients in your body and consistent hydration. If you want to fight fatigue, then do so with a healthy diet, getting plenty of protein in your system, and a steady supply of water to keep your organs working like they’re supposed to. While Glendalyn Fodra strongly recommends consulting your doctor before making any drastic diet changes, in her professional experience, proper food intake and nutrition have a direct correlation to energy levels, especially during peak physical activity.

Relax The Right Way

If you’re struggling with fatigue, then there’s a good chance that you feel tired all day long, but that’s not how it’s supposed to work. The body is designed to get tired at the end of the day, sleep on a consistent schedule, and wake up refreshed. If your sleep schedule is all over the place, then it’s time to take account of how you’ve been handling the stress in your life. You can begin by properly winding down from your day at a decent hour in the evening. Turn off the lights an hour before bedtime (including from phones, tablets, computers, and televisions), so you can get to sleep at a consistent time. Getting enough rest each night will allow you to feel energized when you wake up every morning and get your day started at maximum capacity.

See a Doctor

Let’s be real; not all problems are solved so easily. If the previous basic steps to fighting fatigue aren’t helping, then it might be time to have a consultation with your doctor. Your hormone or vitamin levels could be unbalanced, and a simple solution could be right around the corner. Don’t hesitate to seek advice from medical professionals.

Conclusion

No one likes the feeling that they aren’t the best version of themselves. If you have noticed that you’re feeling tired or sluggish, then consider Glendalyn Fodra’s tips to get yourself back to where you want to be, full of energy and enthusiasm for your daily life.