How to Increase Your Chances of Getting Approved in a U.S. Immigrant Visa – 2020 Guide

Getting your visa approved can be quite challenging, especially if you’re applying for an immigrant visa. The process is more complicated than getting a tourist or a visitor visa. Do not be discouraged; keep in mind that it can be a challenge, but every problem has a solution.

In this article, we will provide tips on increasing your chances of having an approved immigrant visa. Read and note the critical tips that will surely help you. After you’re done reading this, you are going to apply every advice we have provided to get your visa approved.

Do your research

Reading can be annoying for some people, but if you want to get that visa approved, you have to do a lot of reading. Browse the internet for information, a site called Ashoori Law has a very easy to comprehend data that will help you surely understand the immigrant visas.

If you do your research, you will know which type of visa to get. You will also learn about the process and documents you need to prepare. Being equipped with knowledge is a definite way to increase your chances.

Check your passport’s expiration date

Make sure that the validity of your passport is not expiring any time soon. If your passport has expired, you have to renew it. Your passport is essential when you are flying out of your country and entering another one. It is your way of proving your identity, so make sure that it is still valid.

Prepare the needed documents

This may seem an obvious tip, but most people tend to overlook this part of the process. Keep in mind that you have to prepare everything that you need. Do not disregard a paper that may seem insignificant; it is always better to be well prepared.

You don’t want to go back and forth to your local immigration office because you forgot paperwork. It will cost you transportation money, and you will waste a day instead of getting things done.

Submit all documents on the first time

Now that you have prepared everything that is needed, you need to submit it. When you are providing your application, make sure that ALL of your documents are in there. The immigration officer won’t tell, “It’s okay, you can just follow it up.” if you forgot one document.

Some won’t even accept it if your requirements are incomplete. Remember that scheduling an appointment is already a challenge. Do not waste your time, money, and effort.

Provide a lot of evidence

If you are applying for an EB1A visa or even a different visa, make sure you have sufficient evidence. Do not hesitate to provide as much evidence as you want, but make them factual and significant.

This will help assure the immigration officer your genuineness. You’re planning to enter and stay in the United States for good, make sure you provide evidence. A permanent job offer from a U.S. employer can be enough evidence.

Cross-check your documents

Make sure that the information you have provided is correct. Make sure that you correctly spelled your name in every document you submit. This is very vital in avoiding problems you might face in the future.

Cross-checking your documents will help not only you but also the immigration officer assigned to you. It will help them do their job easier and faster.

Do not submit fake documents

Every piece of information and evidence you submit to an embassy is meticulously certified. If you faked a document, you would instantly get a rejection. There are chances that you will get banned from getting a visa for throughout your life.

If you feel your documents are limited compared to others, do not forge a document. Providing factual pieces of evidence is the only way to go.

Prepare for your visa interview

Once you’ve submitted your application, you’re going to wait for your scheduled interview. Do not waste this time; study for your interview. Look for questions that may come up during the interview process.

If you are well-prepared, the chances of you getting nervous are meager. You can always consult experts for interview tips that will surely help you.

Before the night of your interview, sleep early. Lack of sleep will not help your brain to process information fast. Eat healthy foods and make sure that you are hydrated. If you feel sick and won’t be able to attend the interview, inform the embassy ahead of time, and ask for another schedule.

Wear appropriate clothes

Wearing appropriate clothes is just as important as preparing for the needed documents. Avoid wearing tank tops, shorts, or slippers when you’re on your way to the interview. Avoid dressing informally, dressing too formally may seem over the top.

Wear something smart casual, something you’re comfortable to move around. A button-down shirt is an excellent example for males to wear while a blouse is an excellent choice for ladies. Always wear closed shoes.

Be honest and precise

When answering interview questions, relax. Do not be scared or nervous. You are going to answer a question about yourself. No one knows you better than you.

Always be honest. Please do not lie about the information the interviewer is asking you because you might get rejected. Your efforts will be just in vain because of a single lie.

Do not try to over-explain things to sound confident. Give a precise answer to every question that you will receive.

With all the tips we have provided, we hope that you will be more confident in yourself. Follow all the tips and make sure you do not overlook even just one step. It is always the little things that make the whole picture.

Trust yourself; you have studied, prepared for all the necessary documents, and exerted your best effort. Believe that you will get your immigrant visa approved, and you will.