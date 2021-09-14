Getting Along With Your Teachers: Useful Tips

It’s not just bad grades or difficult material that can cause problems in your studies. Very often the teacher’s attitude towards the student interferes with objective grades. In this case, you will have to do your best to correct the situation and prevent a conflict from developing.

Determining the bias of the teacher

To begin with, it is worthwhile to understand whether the instructor is biased towards you. Conflicts have several causes, and dislike, at first sight, is the rarest of them all.

If the instructor is strict with all students, not just you, there is no need to talk about bias. Yes, this kind of character will ruin the students’ relationship with the instructor. If conflicts with the group continue for a very long time, you can try to apply to the dean’s office for a change of teacher.Another thing is if the teacher is strict about absenteeism or lack of preparation, but explains the material well. From such classes, the group usually leaves with a bad mood, but with a full understanding of the subject. The most reasonable solution would be to try to establish a relationship with a teacher at the university. After all, knowledge is the most important thing he can give you.

Monitor your behavior. No teacher will not let rudeness and bad behavior get away with it, and it will naturally lead to undervaluation. Of course, it is not quite correct to spoil the student’s report card because of his behavior, as it is the knowledge that should be evaluated, not the manner of communication. But grades are the only measure of the influence of the teaching staff on a negligent student. After all, teachers should not violate the ethics of the teacher-student relationship and respond with rudeness to rudeness. Bias is the deliberate belittling of one particular student. If your classmate gets the highest grade, while you get no more than a “C”, if the teacher shows disrespectful behavior towards you, or even if your class notices that the teacher likes some students better, and constantly undervalues others – only then we can talk about biased teachers and begin to fight it.

How you should (and shouldn’t) behave in class

The most important thing to do to establish a relationship between a student and an instructor is to pretend that you don’t care. Keep studying, prepare in such a way that there is not a single complaint. Do not fall for provocations, communicate as politely and correctly as possible. If you feel insecure, sit in the back rows, so there is less chance that the teacher will address you in every class.

What you definitely should not do is “swing the rights”, threaten to report, and respond to rudeness on the part of the teacher. Try, to stretch your hand and respond to each lesson is also not worth it – to “know-it-all” attitude of such teachers is even worse. Just try to be inconspicuous in the classroom, and on tests and tests answer as well as you can.

What to do to solve the problem

The options depend on what kind of relationship you want to maintain between the teacher and the student.

If you don’t want to finally quarrel with the teacher, try to talk to him or her first – preferably with the support of the group, not alone. Explain that you think his behavior is inappropriate, ask about the reasons.

There is a small chance that he has some problems in his life, and because of this, he is snapping at the weakest and most defenseless student. It may also be that this teacher has just taken a job at your university, feels insecure, and is trying to get rid of his nerves and anxiety with this behavior. This, of course, is completely unprofessional, but at least it gives some explanation. After a frank conversation and the teacher will try to restrain himself, and you will know that he is not mad at you, and you will start to behave more correctly.

If the teacher did not respond to the conversation and continues to spoil your life, then go to the dean’s office. You can start with a report to the administration to talk to him. If the whole group supports you, you can try to appeal to the leadership to change the teacher. If there are complaints and evidence of inappropriate behavior, the administration will most often go along with the students.

It’s another matter if you’re willing to put up with it during the semester, but you’re seriously concerned about your final grade. Be sure to prepare as well as you can. If the teacher’s attitude toward the student is spoiled, you should not forget about books, study guides, and independent preparation for the exam. Again, if you need help with your study papers, you can always go to Mcessay.com. And be sure to take advantage of the opportunity to take the exam in the presence of a committee or department head. This is the only way to get a truly fair evaluation.

Any conflict can be resolved, and, more often than not, you don’t even have to go to the administration. Peaceful negotiations can yield very good results. Well, if they did not bring any benefit, you can always go to the dean’s office. There will help sort out the problem. The main thing – get the support and testimony of the whole group. Together you can get justice.