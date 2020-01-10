Get Rid of Bedbugs in Your Home With These Effective Remedies

Bedbugs are vicious creatures that come out from hiding to attack people in their sleep. Maybe someone trained these critters to be such night assassins. They bite people throughout the long night, but they are courteous, though. The hollow tubes bedbugs use to pierce the skin and suck the blood out of it contain a strong but temporary painkiller, so people won’t feel their handiwork till the morning.

Who wants to wake to a zigzag pattern of small red bumps on their skin? Most of the people don’t pay much attention to them, but these pests still need to be addressed. Although they are known to call warm climates as their home, they can live anywhere. Once they have set up business in your furniture or your mattresses, it is going to be a battle of wills for getting rid of them. Read on to find out some effective remedies for removing pest bedbugs from your home.

Vacuum

Suck those pests up using a powerful vacuum cleaner and a strong hose attachment. You should vacuum 2-3 times a week, if not every day while fighting an infestation. Be thorough while using the vacuum on mattresses, beddings, and soft furniture items like cushy chairs and sofas. Pay special attention to carpets, floors, and cracks in floorboards or walls. Once you are done vacuuming, discard the vacuum bags as far from your home as possible.

Steam Cleaning

For the places where the vacuum cleaner can’t reach, steam cleaning is a good option. The heat is fatal to bedbugs and their eggs. They die when they are exposed to a temperature exceeding 140 °F. Ensure to follow the instructions of the steam cleaner to avoid any damage to your furniture. This is a simple yet effective method of removing bedbugs from your home.

Wash All Clothes and Beddings

Check the labels to ensure that the fabrics can put up with hot water and tumble drying. If it does, then you have the green signal. Wash everything that was exposed to these critters, for that matter, wash every piece of clothing that was lying anywhere near the infestation. The lethal combination of hot water and dryer heat will kill off the colony.

Silica Gel

The small packets that you see in shoe boxes or food products that keep contents dry can also be used to kill bedbugs. For using it, you must grind the beads up and spread the powder around the infested places.

If you have kids or pets, you should be more careful with this method as direct exposure or inhalation of silica can be harmful. You can also opt for baking soda, which has a similar impact, and it is safer too.

Scented Dryer Sheets

The scent of dryer sheets is helpful to repel the insects, and it can even drive them to seek other places to inhabit. However, this method is a rather temporary fix, as bedbugs can find a more hospitable spot in your home to build their army. You may consider combining this method with other methods to battle these tough creatures.

Diatomaceous Earth

This product is a blessing against all kinds of bugs, including fleas, and of course, bedbugs. For successfully using it, spread it across the floor, in cracks and crevices. Although it might take around 8-10 days to kick in, the tiny shards of the fine powder will kill the insects for good. Take note, never use it on your mattresses as it can get into your lungs and can cause respiratory problems.

Double-Sided Tape

Wrap it through the circumference of your bedposts along the floor. This way, as these pests try to climb their way up to the bed, they will get stuck at the base prison. Although, ensure that you do not compromise your efforts by dragging your blankets on the floor. If you ignore to keep blankets, pillows, and other clothing off floor, then be prepared for the hitch ride of bugs.

Lavender

Bedbugs loathe the smell of lavender as it is fatal to them and can even kill them. To humans, however, this scent is quite pleasant. Magnify its effectiveness by washing household items with lavender soap, spreading lavender leaves around affected places, and spraying essential oils near it. This easy natural remedy for bedbug removal is highly effective.

Cayenne Pepper

When combined with other natural things like oregano and ginger, cayenne pepper becomes lethal for bedbugs and kills them on contact. Mix a teaspoon each of oregano oil, ground ginger, and cayenne pepper. Strain the mixture into a spray bottle filled with water and spray it around the infested places. Use this spray for a few days regularly to ensure bedbugs are properly killed.

Thyme

Everyone would have probably heard of people burning sage to get rid of evil spirits, but not many have heard of burning thyme to scare off bedbugs. This process takes some time and must be repeated for quite a few days until they are gone.

However, if you tie cloth with a stick of theme and burn it near the infested places, the bugs will search for a friendlier home. A word of caution always ensures to practice fire safety. Burning down a house will also kill bedbugs, but obviously, that’s not advisable. Therefore, keep the security of your health and home a top priority.

Conclusion

Bedbugs are considered rather easy compared to other pest infestations, but it should not be overlooked entirely. People who are more sensitive to outbreaks know how hard it can be to tolerate them. With the help of these methods, you can get rid of your bedbug problem.

In case you aren’t unable to get rid of them entirely or don’t have enough time to deal with the problem, you can always seek professional help. You can check PestOff.com.sg for more information on bedbug remediation and all other pest infestations removal services. It is still wise to have skilled and experienced people to take control of the matter.