How to Get the Most Out of Your Rechargeable Lithium Batteries

The road to the discovery and application of rechargeable batteries was neither quick nor simple. For years, a large number of scientists have been working on this problem, all with the goal of creating a battery that can be recharged after its discharge and used at least several times before it can be recycled to create a brand new one. However, the hard work of these researchers and scientists has paid off, as well as their full work on this topic, because today we have a unique chance and opportunity to use rechargeable lithium batteries. Such batteries are an integral part of a large number of electronic devices that we use in the home, starting from small and large devices, wireless headphones, cameras, our children’s toys, electronic vehicles, and much more. Today, it’s almost impossible to fathom how much the world has changed thanks to lithium batteries that help keep electronic devices mobile. Thanks to some of the greatest minds that ever existed, today we have the honor of being able to take our favorite device wherever we want and use it for hours on end.

But one question is constantly being asked, and that is how to make the most of these batteries, without doing additional damage to nature, and make them last as long as possible? Well, my dears, you are in the right place, because we have prepared for you some tips on this topic, which will help you extend the life of lithium batteries and get the most out of their use. So let’s immediately move on to the tips that will be your life changer.

1. Avoid high temperatures

The first step to preserving and keeping these batteries in the best possible condition is to avoid leaving them in extremely hot or cold temperatures. Leaving them in excessively cold rooms or in rooms where temperatures range from 30-40 degrees Celsius can very badly affect the inside of the battery. A very hot or very cold environment can contribute to the internal degradation of some of the components that make up the battery. Therefore, it is recommended that they be at a temperature ranging from 20-30 degrees Celsius, anything above and below this temperature is harmful to the battery. Since they are extremely sensitive to heat, the manufacturers recommend that you turn off the device if you feel that it is starting to heat up. In this way, you would prolong the life of the battery itself.

2. Invest in a quality charger

If you have lost the original battery charger or it has stopped working, it is recommended not to exchange it for a cheaper version. Mostly pale and cheap copies of original chargers destroy lithium batteries and shorten their life. It is simply not advisable to skimp on something like this if you want them to be properly cared for. It would be better to allocate a little more money from your monthly budget and invest in a quality charger that is recommended by the battery manufacturers than to be stingy and buy a low-quality one.

3. Be careful

You must be extremely careful with appliances that use lithium batteries and do not let them fall out of your hands. Such falls of the device you use at home can cause stress on the batteries and as a result of the fall they may begin to swell or liquid may begin to flow from them. In such moments, it would be best to turn off the device immediately and not use it for a while. The chemicals inside the battery are corrosive and may cause the device to malfunction. It would be advisable in such moments to immediately take the item to an authorized service where the people there would take care of it. In case the old batteries are totally destroyed, I highly recommend you to visit eblofficial.com and get new ones which are according to the latest li-ion technology, can be recharged, and have a one-year warranty.

4. Do not wait until the batteries are empty

Some people say that in order to keep Li-ion batteries in the best possible condition, it would be best to discharge them completely before putting them on the charger. However, this is not completely true, maybe this way of recharging worked for some other technologies and batteries of the NiCd type, but it is different for lithium ones. Of course, if you are not able to charge them to the point where they would be empty then you can put them on a charger. However, Li-ion technology allows them to be charged to 30% or 50%. It is even more advisable to charge them while the battery is at 30% because this way their lifespan would be longer.

5. Never leave it completely empty

Sometimes it can happen that we do not use an appliance in the home for a long period of time. What is the best way to act in such a situation? If you leave the device or the batteries empty for a long period of time, then you may cause damage and they may not be able to recharge. Therefore, in such moments, it is better to charge the batteries at least half and leave the device. The next time you turn it on, it will have the capacity of a half-full battery, you can start using it immediately, and the battery will not suffer any damage.

These are just a few of the tips we have prepared for you, which can go a long way in helping you get the most out of your rechargeable lithium batteries. Eventually, after a series of recharging the batteries will die, however you will be able to buy new ones from this technology and use them for a long period of time. The use of lithium batteries is quite efficient in terms of finances as well as protecting nature and saving the gifts it gives us. I hope that with this article and the tips that we have shared with you, you and everyone else will be able to take care of lithium batteries properly and use their maximum potential.