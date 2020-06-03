George W. Bush Delivered A Message Supporting BLM

Amid the continued protests against police brutality on Tuesday, we heard from yet another former president, George W. Bush, who had a much more unifying message than Donald Trump. While he may have been a major part of the problem during his time in office, W’s message was one of unity.

Bush wrote: “Laura and I are anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country”. The former president continued to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism: “This tragedy — in a long series of similar tragedies — raises a long-overdue question: How do we end systemic racism in our society? The only way to see ourselves in true light is to listen to the voices of so many who are hurting and grieving. Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of America”.

“Many doubt the justice of our country, and with good reason. Black people see the repeated violation of their rights without an urgent and adequate response from American institutions. We know that lasting justice will only come by peaceful means. Looting is not liberation, and destruction is not progress”, W continued.

“There is a better way — the way of empathy, and shared commitment, and bold action, and a peace rooted in justice. I am confident that together, Americans will choose the better way”, Bush concluded, offering a progressive and peaceful solution.