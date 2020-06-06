Trump Is Rallying Troops, Bracing For Massive Protests

President Trump is rallying troops around him with soldiers lining parts of the White House perimeter as the largest George Floyd protest is about to take place.

More than 100,000 people are expected to rally in the National Mall Saturday to protest the police brutality in general. While there have been protesters near the White House for more than a week now, it appears the White House administration is preparing for the worst.

The 8-foot high fencing was put up this week around most of the White House grounds’ perimeter, and will reportedly remain there until at least the middle of next week. Washington D.C. police have closed off several streets around the Mall, and protesters have already started gathering around the Lincoln Memorial.

https://twitter.com/dmatmorrison/status/1269274654620950528