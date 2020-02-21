George Clooney’s ex Elisabetta Canalis Goes Topless in Milan

George Clooney’s ex-girlfriend turned heads when she arrived at the Milan Fashion Week this Thursday. Canalis went braless under a sheer nude top, completed with a gold-and-white suit.

The Italian 41-year old star walked confidently as she made her way through to the Max Mara show while hiding behind oversized sunglasses.

Canalis looked glamorous pairing golden high heels with the patterned top and the subtle make-up that made her look fresh. She looked chic with a selection of earrings on one ear.

Elisabetta appeared happy as she mingled with Melissa Satta, Giulia Michelini and Fiammetta Cicogna.

Actress and model was dating Clooney (58) for two years before splitting in 2011. Later that year Elisabetta talked about her ex: “He has been special for me, and very important, just as a father would be. Between us there was more of a father-daughter relationship.”

