George And Amal Clooney Cough Up $120,000 For Twins’ Playhouse

Showbiz super couple George and Amal Clooney are reportedly pumping the cash into a new project for their little ones. 58-year old Hollywood actor George and 42-year old lawyer Amal are said to be putting a $120,000 into a playhouse for two-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

The two-story project will mimic George and Amal’s main house, complete with running water, air conditioning, and a fully functional kitchen.

The Clooneys are said to have enlisted Barbara Butler, and Michael S Smith for the interior, who redesigned Barack Obama’s office in the White House in 2010. “It is extravagant but George and Amal want the best,” a source told “The Sun”.