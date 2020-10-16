Like many other things in life, relationships can be complex and carry a lot of physiological baggage. Despite your best efforts, you may find it difficult to adjust with your life partner or have challenges in finding your soul mate. But, it’s never too late and you can develop a new perspective for your relationship. Gemstones can become the channel to facilitate this growth and open your heart.

Gemstones or crystals have unique abilities to heal your body, heart, and mind. Choosing the right one can enlighten your path to eternal salvation and everlasting love. Here are five gemstones that can help find and attract your perfect life partner.

Rose Quartz

Undoubtedly, rose quartz is the gemstone of unconditional love that brings a sense of inner peace and tranquility. Wearing this gemstone can invoke sensitivity, trust, and compassion in your heart to fall in love. Rose quartz activates your love energy and promotes acceptance.

You will also feel the emotions of humility and forgiveness when you wear a rose quartz bracelet or pendant. You can even place this gemstone near your bed for a peaceful sleep and a loving relationship in your life. If you are suffering from unrequited or lost love, it can comfort you and develop your self-esteem when you have faced betrayal in the past.

Pearl

Pearl is believed to improve relationships not only with your life partner but parents, friends, and children as well. As the symbol of purity, chastity, and modesty, pearl is said to be best gift for a happy married life. Representing the planet moon in Vedic astrology, it signifies the passion and emotions for a successful love. It brings positivity and beauty in a messy situation too.

When you wear natural pearl, you will strengthen your relationship. This gemstone can control your temper and help you calm down when engaged in a fight with your life partner. It can neutralize the negative planetary influences and strike a harmonious balance between the couples.

For maximum effect, choose a rounded pearl with a shiny luster in white, light pink, black, or gray color. Tahitian pearls can serve this purpose with their superior sheen and amazing black color. Every color adds unique vibrations and metaphysical properties to the stone. As a result, pearl can also support relational healing and promote self-love and fertility. It is also coveted as the 30th wedding anniversary gemstone.

Red Garnet

If the daily stress and grind of your life is affecting your relationship, it’s time to take a corrective measure. Here, red garnet can be the perfect stone to stoke the inner fire and passion that you lost. It can enhance your creative instincts to deal with obstacles that life throws in your path.

With stable thoughts, the energy vibration of garnet enhances your self-awareness to stimulate desires. The deep red color invokes deep love and devotion. It stimulates the kundalini or cosmic energy through various points in your body to remove the blockages and encourage intimacy. You can wear red garnet as a pendant over your heart or place it on your nightstand while sleeping.

Due to its properties that symbolize fidelity and love, it is the favorite gemstone for married couples. It takes them deeper into the passionate revival of their relationship by inspiring commitment and loyalty.

Moonstone

The soothing and calming moonstone is the perfect vessel to control your emotions and extreme reactions to relational conflicts. This gemstone can identify the deep patterns of your emotional self and open your heart to accept love.

Moonstone is rightly called the stone for reconciliation and fertility. It promotes generosity, candor, and creativity in couples to erase toxic impact of daily weariness that ruins your relationship.

Even in the ancient times, moonstone was revered as a gem of passion that strokes the feelings of eroticism. It helps the lovers to perceive the direction of their relationship and intensify physical attraction. If you combine moonstone with rhodonite, it aids in ridding you of old and poisonous feeling. You will get a fresh perspective on your current relationship without an urge to look back.

Lapis Lazuli

The blue vibration of lapis lazuli is highly spiritual and harmonizing. This gemstone can help overcome your timidity and shyness while overcoming the affection of others. You can enhance trust and fidelity in your relationship with a lapis lazuli.

In ancient scriptures, it has been described as the stone of Egyptian Gods due to its unique elegance. It stimulates the heart chakra and heals a relationship by using its stabilizing power over emotional distress.

As a rare gemstone, it has the ability to connect you with your soul mate and refuel the passion toward each other. Couples with arranged marriage may find adjustment to be difficult, especially in the initial few years. Lapis lazuli helps them overcome their apprehension and share their heartfelt feelings with each other.

Apart from these, precious stones like sapphire and emerald also promote love, trust, and commitment to allure your life partner. Sapphire can be used to pledge your love while emerald gives you power to forgive and move on in your marital life. Rhodonite promotes self-love and erases the love scars that haunt your life.

By increasing your confidence, it helps you overcome the painful memories of the past. Selenite brings communication and clarity between the couples while rhodochrosite offers unconditional passion and love.

Every gemstone can heal your heart in a unique way. But, you have to choose the right one. Artificial or lab-treated gemstones do not have the celestial connection that promotes these real feelings. You need natural gemstones with their inherent properties to understand and unravel the mysteries of love.

Finding your soul mate or life partner isn’t complicated if you follow the right direction and open your heart to new opportunities. Take help from gemstones like natural pearl, amethyst, and tiger’s eye to make your journey more fulfilling and happy.