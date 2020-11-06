6 Hidden Gem Attractions in Yunnan You Must Visit in 2020

Situated at the southwestern border of China, Yunnan is a place of mystery and wonder, a location that manages to attract thousands of tourists each year. The amazing history that spans over a thousand years, its mesmerizing ancient cities, and unique cultures are only some of the things people can experience, see, and learn about while visiting Yunnan.

However, if you are planning on going to this Chinese province, you might not only want to visit the most famous tourist spots, instead, you might also want to see a few locations that are less popular, which is why you might be wondering – what are some hidden gem attractions that I should definitely see while there?

Luckily for all individuals searching for an answer to this question, this article might be able to help you. The text below is going to feature a list of some of the must-see locations in Yunnan, ones that are a bit less popular with tourists, but equally as mesmerizing, interesting, and beautiful. Let’s take a closer look:

Visit Some ‘Ethnic Minority Villages’

Did you know that Yunnan is the home to over 25 ethnic minority groups including Hui, Dai, Yao, and Hani? If not, you should know that all of these groups have diverse and interesting cultures, which means that you can learn more about their unusual beliefs and customs, especially if you visit during one of more than 350 ethnic celebrations marked by these people each year.

This means that you can experience the authentic Yunnan village life by seeing a wide range of architectural wonders, trying traditional clothes, as well as participating in some of their amazing customs that you won’t be able to find anywhere else in the world. This is why you might want to check the festival dates before booking your tickets to this province.

Go to The ‘Feilai Temple’ And See The ‘Meili Snow Mountain’

Another option that you have is visiting the Feilai Temple, however, once there, you’ll be able to see one more attraction the Meili Snow Mountain or as it is also commonly referred to as the Prince Snow Mountain. The main peak stands at 6.740 meters and it is still unconquered by people.

Although you cannot climb to the top, you can visit the amazing Feilai Temple, and once there, you can take some of the best panoramic pictures of your life. If you want the peaks to be covered in snow while you are there, it is best to visit this attraction from the middle of October to the beginning of May.

Hike Through The ‘Tiger Leaping Gorge’

If you like outdoor activities such as mountain climbing or hiking, one of the best things you could choose to do is to hike through the rigid and vast Tiger Leaping Gorge. You should know that it has the biggest drop in the world and if you want to hike through it, be prepared for 20 kilometers of breathtaking scenery.

Now, one of the most common ways to hike through it is to take a bus leading to the upper section, and then you can hike to the middle and bottom sections in order to see all the wonderful things it has to offer. There are also companies such as cielyunnan.com that can create custom tours for people, hence, ensure that you check such companies out.

Take a Boat Ride on ‘Lugu Lake’

Located in a mountainous region between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Lugu Lake offers tourists a wide range of experiences. Since its natural beauty is mesmerizing and breathtaking, one of the best things that you can choose to do is take a boat ride on the lake and appreciate the natural wonders.

There are also three islands – Lige, Liwubi, and Hewawu – that you can go to while on the boat ride or you can also choose to rent a battery cart that will allow you to completely experience the scenery, all the hills, as well as the crystal clear waters. Additionally, there are a few villages that you can visit while on a tour of the place.

See The ‘Lijiang Ancient Town’

Although this is a popular destination with almost every tourist that visits this province, it is still worth mentioning it, especially since it is one of the oldest and best-preserved ancient cities. There are some amazing things that you can see there from the amazing architecture to the old network of water canals, there are various things that you can see and experience.

Once there, the cobbled roads, some amazing ancestral houses, as well as a few old bridges will allow you to feel like you went back in time. If you’re planning on visiting this antique town, do not forget to bring your camera with you since there will be some things you’ll want to photograph.

The Extremely Old ‘Yuanyang’ Rice Terraces

The Yuanyang rice fields were erected by the Hani tribe over 1.000 years ago. Today, the field extends by more than 10.000 hectares of land, and it is on UNESCO’s list of the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage Locations. Once there, there will be various things that you can do.

For starters, you should know that the sunrises and sunsets there should not be missed, and if you want to take some amazing pictures, these rice fields can help. Besides it being an amazing location for taking pictures, you can also visit the village of the Hani people, which will certainly provide you with a lot of pleasant memories.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of hidden gem attractions that you can experience while in Yunnan. Of course, the things you’ll see and do will depend on the duration of your stay and preferences, however, you should visit at least one of the magnificent attractions mentioned in the list above.

So, now that you know what you can see, experience, and do while in this Chinese province, you might not want to lose any more time. Instead, you should go through the list once more in order to determine which of the sightseeing spots you and your travel companions should see and visit.