Gas Heaters vs the Wood-Fired Heaters: Which Should I Choose?

There are several alternatives available when it comes to heating your home. There’s something out there for everyone, from gas to wood-fired heaters. What happens, however, if you desire the best of both worlds?

If you love sitting around a fire with friends and family but need the convenience of being able to regulate your temperature with a thermostat, then a gas heater might be right for you. Alternatively, if you want to use your fireplace as an actual fireplace and not just an electric heater (and save money while doing so), then a wood-fired heater might be better suited for your needs.

So which is better? Well, that depends! Let us find the difference between each type of heater so that you make an informed decision.

Advantages of Gas Heaters

Gas is cheaper than other fuels

Gas is affordable and widely available. It’s also cheaper than other fuels like electricity or oil. However, you’ll pay more for large-capacity models, as they require more energy to run.

Environmentally Friendly

Natural gas is considered a clean-burning fuel that produces far fewer greenhouse gases than other fossil fuels such as oil or coal when a furnace or boiler is burned. Natural gas burns cleaner than oil or propane and leaves very little ash behind after it burns out.

Gas heaters are versatile

Gas heaters can be used in various applications, including residential and commercial buildings, warehouses, and other industrial spaces. And if you are looking for a heater to use outside easily or in areas that may have moisture issues with other fuels like propane or kerosene, then consider this option.

Reliability

Gas heaters are known for their durability and longevity. They do not need electricity or batteries, which means they can run even if there is a power outage. In addition, they do not break down as often as some other types of heaters do.

Disadvantages of Gas Heaters

Gas heaters are often the first option for homeowners looking for an alternative to electric or wood. They are relatively inexpensive, easy to install and offer various fuel options.

However, gas-fired heaters do have some disadvantages.

Flammable

The main disadvantage of gas heaters is that they are flammable. They don’t use water or electricity, but they do use natural gas or propane. If you have an accident with a gas heater, there is a chance that you could start a fire and lose your home or even your life.

Won’t Warm Up Large Areas

The gas heaters aren’t very efficient at warming up large areas of your home. This means that if you’re looking for something to warm up your entire house, you may need multiple units installed throughout different rooms to be comfortable during the winter months.

Advantages of Wood Heaters

Decorative and Stylish

Wood heaters can be made in any style you want them to be — from modern to rustic, they’re sure to fit into any home decor style. They also come in many sizes and shapes, so you’ll be able to find one that will work well in any room of your house.

Energy Efficient

If you want to save money on your heating bills, you should consider installing a wood heater in your home or business. Wood stoves can be very energy efficient and use less fuel than other heating systems. They are also quite cost-effective over time since you won’t have to buy electricity or gas for your home or business.

Versatility

You can use a wood stove for many things besides heating your home or business. You can also use them as a source of heat for cooking, baking, and boiling water for drinking and bathing. They are versatile appliances that can do more than provide heat!

Disadvantages of Wood Heaters

Wood heaters produce carbon dioxide emissions

Wood-burning heaters produce carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, both harmful pollutants. These gases can cause health problems such as dizziness, fatigue, and headaches. They also pollute acid rain, which harms plant life and aquatic ecosystems.

Wood heaters also take longer to warm up than gas or electric units

This means they won’t be effective at heating your home until they’ve been running for a while (sometimes half an hour or more).

More demanding when it comes to cleaning

Because they burn fuel, wood heaters require regular maintenance. You’ll have to keep them clean so they don’t become clogged with ash or soot from the wood they burn. Plus, it is important to keep an eye on it when in use so that nothing catches fire or burns your home down!

What factors should you consider while choosing the best option for your home?

After we listed and highlighted the most important advantages and disadvantages of both options, we decided to tell you about some significant factors that can affect your final decision as well. Therefore, if you are still not sure what would be the right choice for you, you can look at things from a different angle and gain a completely new perspective.

Think about your lifestyle

The most important thing that you need to consider while choosing between gas and wood-fired heater is your lifestyle. For instance, you should keep in mind that wood heaters are requiring more maintenance than gas heaters. Logically, you are going to need to invest both time and effort to turn on the fire every single day and keep it going through the night. You will need a lot of wood. When it comes to the price of wood, one tonne of firewood will approximately cost you $300.

Additionally, you will have a place outdoors where you can stack the wood, and do not forget that you will have the duty to split the wood. Lastly, you should be prepared for the fact that getting the heat starting won’t be as easy and fast as you may think. Therefore, if you are, for instance, working from home, or you get home earlier and have a backyard to store wood, this option makes sense.

On the other hand, if you want a simple solution, you should decide on a gas heater. This especially counts for busy people that just want to turn on the heat when they come from the office in the cold house. In a second, they will get the fire.

Consider the ambiance and the aesthetic factor

If you still have trouble deciding which option would be right for you, it would be a wise idea to consider the ambiance you want to create in your home and which heater solution will aesthetically better suit your home. Wood fires come with some nostalgic, romantic appeal with the gentle crackling sound.

Additionally, with the rustic appearance, many people decide on this option. It comes with a personal factor since many people grew up with those types of heaters. On the other hand, if you want an elegant and modern touch to add to your home, a gas fireplace is the right option for you. Additionally, this is a good option for people that do not like the sound or scent of a wood heater.

Warmth is an important factor

One more thing that you should consider when it comes to heat, is that wood heaters are the generally better option for heating larger spaces with high ceilings. Additionally, they are giving off radiant heat which is not the case with the convective heat from the gas.

Radiant heat from the wood heaters is warming people and objects. On the other hand, convective heat from the gas heaters is warming the air and sometimes, you can expect that some spots are going to be cold.

Final Thoughts

While we can’t tell you which option will work best for your family, we hope that we’ve provided enough information so that you can make a more informed purchasing decision. We have only touched on installation and use plus the most basic pros and cons.