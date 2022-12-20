Garbage Disposal Replacement Cost Guide

Are you facing a garbage disposal crisis? Are your current kitchen scraps dominating your sink when you turn on the tap each morning? Don’t panic just yet – help is at hand.

In this blog post, we provide an invaluable cost guide to replacing and buying a new garbage disposal unit – so you don’t have to worry about those leftovers attacking again! Whether you opt for professional installation or are looking to install it yourself, our guide will help ensure that the replacement process is both swift and seamless.

Continue reading to learn more.

Do you need help replacing your garbage disposal? Contact a reliable plumbing service, like this company, for the best results.

Types of garbage disposals

The type of garbage disposal that you intend to purchase will heavily influence the replacement cost. Here’s a quick run down of the different types of garbage disposals commonly found in homes:

Continuous feed

Continuous feed garbage disposal units are among the most popular types of disposals on the modern market. They are turned on and off with a switch, and they run as long as the switch is in the on position. Continuous feed disposals are great for busy families as they can handle large amounts of food waste.

Batch feed

Batch feed garbage disposals are less common than continuous feed disposals, but they offer some advantages over their counterparts. Batch feed garbage disposal units must be turned on and off with a special key or lever, which helps to prevent accidental starts. Additionally, batch feed disposals typically have higher horsepower motors than continuous feed disposal units, which means they can grind up food waste more quickly.

Septic safe

Septic safe garbage disposals are designed for homes that are not connected to a municipal sewer system. These disposals grind up food waste into tiny pieces that will not clog septic tanks or leach fields. Septic safe garbage disposals typically have lower horsepower motors than other types of disposals, which helps to reduce the risk of overloading septic systems.

Compact

Compact garbage disposals are designed for small households or apartments where space is limited. These disposals typically have lower horsepower motors and smaller grinding chambers than other types of disposals, but they still offer effective grinding power.

Average Cost of Garbage Disposal Replacement

The average cost of garbage disposal replacement typically ranges between $400 and $550 for a basic model, with higher-end models costing up to $900 or more depending on features and quality. The majority of units fit into a standard 2-inch drain pipe, but there are some larger options that may require additional installation costs such as reinforcing or relocating the drain pipe. Professional installation can add an extra $75 -$200 to the overall cost.

When choosing a new unit, it is important to keep in mind factors such as power output (measured in Horse Power; HP), capacity (measured in gallons per minute) noise level (measured in decibels; dB), and type (continuous feed or batch feed). Your local home improvement store should be able to provide advice on what type of unit is best suited for your household needs.

Factors affecting the replacement cost of garbage disposals

The replacement cost of a garbage disposal is affected by a number of factors, such as the brand and size of the unit, its available features, required installation hardware, and any special services necessary for the installation.

While finding the same or similar model to your original can help you keep costs down, it is important to recognize that bigger units and more functionality comes with a price difference.

If specialized installation services are needed – like when replacing an older model with one that requires different electrical configurations – then additional financial investments may be necessary. The cost of replacing a garbage disposal ultimately depends on what exactly you’re looking to accomplish.

How to reduce your garbage disposal replacement cost

There are many ways to reduce the cost associated with this task:

Consider thoroughly cleaning your unit first – the majority of malfunctions in disposals are due to a blockage caused by built-up residue.

If it doesn’t solve the issue, look into less costly methods of repair such as replacing just the motor or switch instead of the entire unit. You could also try resealing any leaking areas of your current offering to prevent further water damage.

However, if none of these attempts at fixing your problem work, then it is most likely time for a replacement. Research potential units beforehand – inquire about warranties and possible discounts available through retailers or manufacturers.

Doing so will help you find an appropriate disposal for your needs without breaking the bank.

Frequently asked questions about garbage disposals

Do you have more questions about garbage disposals? We’ve got the answers!

What is a garbage disposal?

A garbage disposal is a device that is installed under a kitchen sink that shreds food waste so it can be flushed down the drain.

How does a garbage disposal work?

When you turn on the garbage disposal, the motor spins a set of blades that chop up the food waste into miniscule pieces. The food particles are then flushed into your plumbing system with the water.

How do I maintain my garbage disposal?

You can maintain your garbage disposal by running it regularly and using it to grind up food scraps. You should also avoid putting hard objects, such as bones or eggshells, down the disposal.

Conclusion

If you are in need of a garbage disposal replacement, be sure to contact a professional plumbing service for assistance. They will be able to help you find the best disposal for your needs and install it properly so that it functions correctly and lasts for years.

Replacing a garbage disposal can be an uphill battle, but with the help of a qualified professional, it can be done quickly and easily.