Gantt Chart Model for Project Management Activities

The management of the project has always been a difficult task for the project managers. However, it is also said that behind every successful project there lies a shoulder of a project manager. Thus, to get the success in the project, the project manager has to take the aid of the project management tools.

And one of the important and stable tools included in the project management activities is the Gantt Chart. Now, it is not possible to keep an eye on dozens of balls at once. In the same way, it is not possible to handle different projects at once.

So, for that purpose, This Model is preferred as an amazing tool. Gantt chart helps to get the outlines of the project. Learn more how this Gantt Chart gives an instant overview of the project and the tasks associated with it.

In this article, we have discussed about Gantt chart, its benefits, its uses, and its elements. Let’s see how it helps in the activities that are related to project management including Prince 2 project management and its fundamentals.

What is Gantt Chart?

Generally, the project schedule is illustrated with the help of a Gantt Chart. It is said to be a type of bar chart. It basically shows relationships between the activities and the current scheduled status by having a dependency on the project.

All the critical pieces of information related to the project are represented in a systematic order through Gantt Chart. The schedule contains all the information about what worked is assigned to whom, the duration of the task provided to the team, and all the overlapping activities of the project.

After having this much perfect allies, it has become a reason for the Gantt chart to be a well-known tool for all the project managers as it also helps in the planning and schedule of the project. Along with this, it also helps in coordination, tracking, and managing the task included in the project.

Gantt Chart Benefits:

As you know, the Gantt chart is an aid for the project management tool. But it is very necessary to know how it benefits the project manager as well as management. Usually, PMP is associated with the Gantt chart model that can be applied to the various assigned projects.

Below are some of the benefits discussed from which one must have the information related to it. The benefits are:

Gives Better Transparency

Gantt Chart is used as the tool of visualization and prioritization. It helps in grabbing the multiple projects and tasks into a single document. The project manager can have an overview of the project and the stakeholders can easily track the progress of the project.

Improves Communication

In any of the projects or the associated teamwork, communication is said to be a major part that can lead to the success of the project. There are many projects that fail or remain unsuccessful due to the lack of communication.

To stop the risk of project failure, most of the PMP project managers use the Gantt chart that helps to find the replaced data and to have the scheduled meetings on time. Through this, team members can also understand the planning of the project and can implement their work in a better way.

Improve Time Management

Scheduling is the major and important part of the Gantt chart. Since time is an integral factor that usually decides the success rate of the project, a unified view is provided by the Gantt chart along with the starting and ending dates.

The unnecessary delays are prevented through this as it moderates the team members to work from their original timeline. With this, the chances of the project to complete in time increases.

Other than these, it also includes other benefits such as coordination, creativity, motivation, management, flexibility, and much more.

Uses of Gantt Chart:

If you want to set up a Gantt chart, then you must have involved through all the tasks of the project. Through this chart, you will be able to work out with all the tasks provided to each team member, its duration, and the problem being involved during the ongoing of the project.

By following the schedule made for the project, you will be able to track the progress of the project and to see which task is assigned to whom and can work around before the starting of the project. Through this chart, you will be able to know the time utilization to complete the task.

The team could be in touch with the responses and the progress of the projects. It provides day to day data regarding the project that will deal with the completion of the project too.

Elements of Gantt Chart:

While making the Gantt Chart, there are various elements involved in it. It is very typical to make a chart that involves all the information from the starting of the project, to its schedule, to its timing, and follows until the project is successfully completed.

The several elements that are included in the Gantt chart are:

Tasklist : The vertical section of the chart describes the task list. It helps in the description of the project that gets organized into the groups and subgroups.

: The vertical section of the chart describes the task list. It helps in the description of the project that gets organized into the groups and subgroups. Timeline : The horizontal section of the chart describes the timeline. It keeps the track of day to day time, month, and years of assigned work.

: The horizontal section of the chart describes the timeline. It keeps the track of day to day time, month, and years of assigned work. Dateline : This is the line that gets highlighted by showing the current date on the Gantt chart.

: This is the line that gets highlighted by showing the current date on the Gantt chart. Milestones : This represents themselves as a small dot on the chart when there are some major events, dates, decisions, and deliveries to be done.

: This represents themselves as a small dot on the chart when there are some major events, dates, decisions, and deliveries to be done. Bars : The bars are assigned on the horizontal section of the chart. It shows the events, time, and dates involved in the task for the completion of the project in the given time duration.

: The bars are assigned on the horizontal section of the chart. It shows the events, time, and dates involved in the task for the completion of the project in the given time duration. Progress : Progress in the Gantt chart is represented in percentage (%). That shows the amount of the project completed and the amount of the project yet to complete.

: Progress in the Gantt chart is represented in percentage (%). That shows the amount of the project completed and the amount of the project yet to complete. Resources : It involves the manager or the team that is responsible for the completion of the task.

: It involves the manager or the team that is responsible for the completion of the task. Dependencies: Dependencies are represented in light grey lines in the Gantt chart. It shows the order of the next task to be carried.

With this, our article comes to an end explaining all about the Gantt chart. I hope you have got a clear idea regarding the Gantt chart.

The article includes all the major information of the Gantt chart and how it is the major tool for the project management activities for managing the project associated with the PMP and Project Fundamentals.