Which Game Has The Best Odds At The Casino?  

Heading to the casino is always a fun pastime for those who crave risk. However, players are often unprepared for the fact that a win is not always guaranteed, which can be stressful and disheartening.

This is because casinos have a built-in advantage for the house. When you begin to look at how the odds of the different casino games work, you’ll see that there are strategies you can employ to keep these to a minimum.

Whether you’re playing in a brick-and-mortar casino or on an online casino like Fanduel.com knowing exactly which games to play for the best possible odds can be a crucial way of preventing the house from winning a lot more money than you are willing to allow.

The House Edge

There’s a saying that goes “the house always wins.” Unfortunately, this is correct. None of the offered casino games tend to rule in favor of the player and instead lean towards ensuring the house edge remains.

Casino games are designed to provide the house with a much better chance of winning yet some of them are much more tilted in favor of the casino than others. This means that regardless of how well you plan things out, you’re likely to still lose money in the long run. In these circumstances, you must set a budget and stick to it.

The best thing you can do is to look for a game with a low house edge.

The Games With The Best Odds

Blackjack – 49% Odds Of Winning

Blackjack is one of the most popular games in a casino where you will see players competing against one another. This is the same whether they are playing against one another or online.

In its simplest form, the game sets players against a single dealer while both sides aim to achieve a total hand score of 21. These players can choose to either “stand” or “hit” to get as close as possible to 21 or to directly hit the number.

When playing a game of blackjack, the goal is to beat the dealer’s hand. This is the only person that you need to beat as there are no other players involved. While other bettors are allowed to join you at the table, you are all competing for the same end result: to beat the dealer.

Blackjack has the greatest overall odds of winning with a staggering 49% chance of reigning victorious.

One thing about this game is that it’s entirely based on numbers instead of luck. What we mean is that the fated outcome is determined by the player and their combined skill and knowledge (the “best move”) instead of luck. The overall likelihood of achieving a particular outcome is then decided by their choices. The house has only a 1% edge in most casinos.

Craps – Almost 50% Odds Of Winning

There are other games that bettors enjoy participating in to test their luck. One of these games is craps which is a dice-based game played at a casino table.

One of the players must roll the dice and then the other players must place wagers based on their belief of what the result will be. If the dice show a seven or an eleven on the first role, known as a “coming out” within the game, then the “shooter” (the person who rolls the dice) will win.

If a number other than these two is rolled then it will be considered the “point” – and the shooter must match this before the dice rolls a seven again. Any shooter who misses by more than one point will be disqualified from the game.

There are many bets available for non-shooters to make and there’s also a near-constant question about whether the shooter will lose or win with their next roll. Another option would be to make a wager against whether the shooter will roll another number or not before the seven or the eleven and also before the point is made.

By sticking to simple bets, the house has no significant advantage over you. If you place a wager about whether or not the shooter will win on their next roll, your chances of winning will be around 50%.

Roulette – Nearly 50% Odds Of Winning

Another very popular casino game we want to mention is roulette. There are 38 different numbers on the roulette wheel. Numbers from 1-36 are either black or red and the numbers 0 and 00 are green. There are two zeros in American roulette and one in European roulette.

The dealer will then spin the wheel and a ball will fall on one of these numbers. In American roulette, if you had bet on a red or a black on each spin of the wheel, there is around a 47.3% chance that you will win thanks to the two green numbers. The odds are approximately 48.7% for European roulette.

Roulette is a pretty strong game of chance. Yet betting on these numbers may give you a much bigger prize than you otherwise would have had.

So, Which Game Has The Best Odds At The Casino?

After considering all of these factors, it’s pretty clear that Blackjack is the casino game that offers the best chances of winning! This is generally because it relies on skill instead of luck about knowing when to draw another card and when to stop altogether.

This is true on both the player and the dealer’s part. As a result, the odds are pretty much even in a game of blackjack. In the majority of casinos, the dealer advantage for this game is around one percent in total.

Summary

After looking at these three casino games, it’s pretty clear that blackjack has the best overall odds at the casino. Yet that doesn’t mean you won’t win if you play the other games!

Gambling addiction can be a real problem so make sure that you are gambling responsibly and abiding by any limits that you set yourself.