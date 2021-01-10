Can You Win Money Gambling Using Bots – 2021 Review

Technology is the only way to move our business forward and many companies are looking at AI and robots to transform their business in the coming decades. This is also true for the gambling sector of the economy and we often hear of players using bots to play at online casinos or online poker rooms.

There is a lot of controversy surrounding their use, and we are not going to argue for or against them. Suffice to say that it’s not easy to get away with using bots since online casinos are always on the lookout for them. But we are going to look at the question: Can you actually win money at gambling sites using bots?

What is a Gambling Bot?

Let’s first look at the definition of gambling bots: A bot is essentially software which uses the online casino’s Application Programming Interface (API) to accelerate the process of placing bets, based on a betting strategy or specific system to place bets at the site.

As the popularity of online gambling grows, so too does the range of betting bots available. This system is developed to hopefully give players an edge over others or to add an extra element of thrill in your online gambling.

In a nutshell, gambling bots are designed to simplify our gaming sessions. They can be programmed so that they do the betting for you on your favorite online casino games, while you go about your day to day routine. Gambling bots are ideal for games such as roulette or slots, since the bot will place calculated bets on the player’s behalf. Come back in an hour or two, and you could find yourself with some impressive wins in your casino account if the casino hasn’t picked up on your playing method.

Our Test on Bots

We thought this concept of getting bots to do the work for us and then coming back to find winnings, was worth checking out for ourselves. The problem was that we didn’t want to use our own cash to test the bots and so we decided on an original way to go about doing it. We tried out these bots using free spins offered by NoDepositDaily.

Playing free spins is a great idea in itself. While our objective was to test bots on the software, free slots also allow you to test-drive the casino’s software and see whether you like the games and other features at the site. Not only did we get to see some serious gambling bots in action, but we also got to try the free slots at several online casinos. It was a win-win!

What did we Learn?

We learned that you don’t need to be a computer genius to use gambling bots. The best bots are extremely simple to use and the fact of the matter is that the bots we used started making automated bets quickly and simply.

Theoretically, the bots can be working on your behalf, 24/7 to earn you money. Since online gambling sites don’t open and shut at specific hours, you can partake in automated gambling literally around the clock.

Gambling bots prevent human error. There have been times in the past when we placed real money bets and it was not exactly the amount we meant to bet, nor the strategy we meant to use. Gambling bots cut out these problems because once they’ve been programmed, they won’t make mistakes with your money.

Gambling bots are void of human emotion. How often have you become angry or elated or frustrated or any other human emotion when playing online? Since bots are automated, they won’t make decisions based on what you’re feeling. They won’t chase losses. They won’t get stressed. They’ll do exactly what you programmed them to do.

They let you build up your profits slowly and steadily. If you have a good gambling system that works, but you don’t have so many hours in the day to sit in front of the screen and apply the system, this is where gambling bots can help. Decide on the system and then set the bot to work playing on your behalf.

Multiple bots can be used at once. You can use multiple bots to play at different online casinos in parallel – drastically saving you time and also increasing your chances of winning.

Can You Implement This System in Poker?

There are already many apps available that have an integrated AI technology that allows players to play against the computer. However, most of them are made to help people to learn the basic rules and develop strategies that can later be used against real competitors. On the other hand, if you are interested in setting a bot to play a poker game instead of you, it will require advanced knowledge in coding and statistics.

There are some versions of automated systems available already, but according to the experience of many people, they won’t increase your efficiency at all. However, we expect many improvements in the future, especially with the implementation of cloud computing, quantum technology, and blockchain.

What About Other Games?

The unique feature of Texas Hold’Em, when compared to most other casino games, is that you can use various techniques and strategies to improve your chances to win, and the main reason for that is that you are playing against other opponents. When it comes to most other games, you only need a lot of luck and proper money management.

Therefore, implementing AI technology in games like roulette, blackjack, scraps, and others could be much more efficient. For instance, you can edit the software when playing roulette to choose certain combinations of numbers according to the current results. Also, you can create a system that can increase or lower the bet over time, also according to your current status.

Potential Downsides

The main issue related to these automated systems is the persuasiveness of the developer to create software that will not go in the favor of casinos on a higher level than usual. It would be hard for an average gambler to know if such software plays against them more often. Also, with advanced technology, the developers might create rigged programs that would decrease your chances to win even more. Therefore, when it comes to the current situation, gambling bots are still only a good choice when you want to learn the basic rules of various games.

Moreover, we are still not sure how the developers would implement bots in tournaments and will there even be such a possibility. A lot of professional players will have an issue with that feature. On the other side, there are many advantages to using this system when you are playing slot machines. As you know, the longer you are playing pokies, your chances are getting better to win some great awards, jackpot prizes, free games, and more. That could be especially beneficial for progressive slots. Playing these games for hours can become frustrating and boring. Therefore, using a bot that can raise or lower the bet is an excellent way to stay in-game for a longer time.

So can you win money using bots?

In theory you can. But you should remember that online casinos are businesses in every sense of the word. They are always on the lookout for bots and their software can pick up bot playing patterns. If you’re caught playing with a bot, you run the risk of having your casino account closed.

Of course, you should take all the usual precautions when gambling: Don’t play with money that you can’t afford to lose, play wisely and make safe gambling decisions. Nevertheless, we have to mention that a lot of people who consider themselves professional gamblers will not be interested in these systems since the experience of playing with automated software and by yourself cannot be compared, especially when it comes to poker tournaments.