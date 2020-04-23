Top 6 Gambling Success Stories in History – 2020 Review

When you search Google for information about “gambling wins”, you’ll probably find a wide range of articles about the biggest wins in the most popular games category such as Poker or Slots. However, there are also some incredible articles about the largest successes achieved in the world of gambling.

If you are interested in learning how people managed to earn a lot of money by investing small sums, this article might be able to help you. The text below is going to feature a list of the 10 most interesting gambling success stories that happened to date. Let’s take a closer look at the list:

Billy Walters

If you like betting on sports, you probably know who Billy is, but, for you who do not know, he is one of the most famous and successful sports gamblers out there. He has been successfully betting and winning on sports for over 30 years now. He got into the gambling years relatively early – at the age of 9. He did lose the first bet, however, he did continue his passion later on.

He is best known for creating “The Computer Group” which has won at sports betting for over 39 years. In fact, the group only had one losing year, which is quite amazing, to be honest. They mostly bet on football and basketball and Billy claims that he earns over 45 million dollars when they have a good betting year.

Edward O. Thorp

Edward was born in 1932, which means that he is 88 years old while this article is being written. Thorp is a famous gambler, however, he is also a respected mathematician and professor. He specialized in Blackjack, which is probably why he has written a book explaining that Blackjack is actually quite winnable. It is considered to be the first book on card counting.

After he released the book, he demonstrated the research by playing games in Las Vegas. He began with a budget of 10.000 dollars and during the first weekend there, he managed to win over $11.000. Even during that period, most casinos frowned upon his strategies, which is why he was also one of the first gamblers to wear a disguise while gambling.

Nick Dandolos

Now, this is someone you have definitely heard about. If not by his real name Nick Dandolos, then you must know about his popular n “Nick The Greek”. He was an expert gambler who loved high stake games. Nick came from a rich, Greek family and once he came to the USA, he had an allowance of 150 dollars per week – which was quite a lot during that time.

The fact that he had money is probably the reason why he started betting, and, he is somewhat legendary when it comes to the size of his bets. Before he moved back to the Windy City, he managed to win 500.000 on horse betting. There are endless stories about him out there and his lively character definitely gained him the status of a legend.

Chris “The Moneymaker”

Is the really a better name for a gambler than “Moneymaker”? Probably not. Chris is well-known for winning the World Series of Poker back in 2003 and he was also the first poker player that qualified for this event by playing poker online. At that time, the price for the first place was 2.5 million dollars.

When he won, he instantly became a superstar in the world of poker. Since then, he has continued playing poker and he actually won in several large competitions – including several WSOP events.

David Sklansky

The first thing that is worth mentioning about David is that he is an all-time favorite poker writer for many people. He has had an incredible gambling career, and like most successful gamblers, he has become an author as well. Besides being an amazing writer, he has also managed to win three different World Series of Poker events.

One of the most amazing things about Sklansky is that it appears immune to tilting, which is probably one of the reasons why he is so good at his craft. The records state that he has won over 1.3 million dollars in a wide range of tournaments, however, it is estimated that he won so much more. Additionally, he currently lives in Nevada, which totally makes sense for one of the best, professional gamblers out there.

Don Johnson

This is perhaps the most loved blackjack player on this list. During 2011, Don Johnson – nope, he is not related to the famous actor – won over 14 million dollars while playing blackjack in Atlantic City. He stated that he did not even have to count the cards to win the game.

One of the most amazing stories revolving around him is when he managed to win Tropicana for 6 million dollars, and won Borgata for 5 million, and he did not stop there. He then took home an additional 4 million when he beat Caesars! Additionally, he wagered 6 figure hands!

