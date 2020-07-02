Top 2021 Gambling Industry Trends to Follow

Throughout the past few years, the gambling world has experienced major advancements, with online gambling being the most impactful sector transforming the way gamblers enjoy their favourite casino games nowadays. The fast-tracked technological improvements enable easy accessibility of online casinos and their relevant information from anywhere. For instance, you can find a vast selection of strategies, guides, and the latest bonus offers that perfectly fulfil your needs from thatcasinobonus.com.

Nonetheless, as we sail further into a new decade, many gamblers are left wondering what the year 2021 has for both the online casinos and the larger gambling world. And, in what ways will the changes have on the overall user experience? That’s why this guide sheds light on some of the vital trends to keep an eye out for.

Increased Live Dealer and New Exclusive Game Titles

The majority of online bettors prefer a more realistic atmosphere that brings about authenticity. As such, the gambling world is witnessing a rise in live casino dealers for table and card games for players to enjoy from their comfort zones. As an alternative to the random number generators, gambling sites use the live dealers to attract customers’ trust besides boosting their experiences and retention.

As for the exclusive games, like other worldwide industries like entertainment and clothing, exclusive perks are a trend. New and exclusive game titles can include, but not limited to, extra prize pools, unique designs, or even music and movie-themed games. Without a doubt, this trend will progress in 2021 and beyond to deliver an immersive casino feel to players.

The Improvement in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming

With a more engaging casino experience in mind, online gambling sites will see a noteworthy increment in VR-based gambling. As technology progressively improves at an unmatched rate, more advanced digital tech like virtual reality will enter into the commercial space, thus becoming more accessible to casinos and players globally.

The increasing demand for more interactive and engaging gambling experiences with better accessibility of this technology translates to a growth in the trend of VR-based casinos online. Therefore, users from the whole world can immerse themselves in these games from anywhere.

Improved Environment for Secure Gaming

Nowadays, it’s almost effortless to determine scam online casinos because of increased consumer awareness about responsible gambling. As such, illegitimate casinos are growing less common with new technologies incorporated from time to time by the gambling industry’s key players to steer clear of such issues.

Some of the critical elements of improvement include:

Adoption of faster cash out methods.

Compliance with legal and regulatory authorities.

Verification processes – also known as “Know Your Customer” ( KYC ).

Two-step verification and other advanced logins such as facial and fingerprint recognition.

It’s also worth noting the positive impacts that new online casino review sites bring on the internet, such as e-reputation. Therefore, new players can view reviews online, and existent customers can develop the confidence to play more.

Increased Use of Cryptocurrencies

Blockchain technology has existed for at least a decade with their advancements incorporated into many markets globally. For instance, throughout the past decade, many online gambling sites managed to integrate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. As such, many customers can now take their advantage to improve their anonymity and security compared to the traditional payment systems.

Even if the traditional payment options are still the most common within the gambling industry, the excellent consumer response to crypto will see a progressive increase in this payment method in 2021.

Another advantage of the cryptocurrency would be the reduction in risks of hacking and identity theft, thus boosting player experiences.

Further Decrease in Brick and Mortar Casinos

Other than the popular and covered areas like Las Vegas, many gamblers worldwide are opting to play online other than visiting physical land-based gambling facilities. Thanks to the growth of immersive technologies used in the iGaming world, the year 2021 could experience an increased reduction in the popularity of brick and mortar casinos.

Further, casinos online are outstandingly cost-effective in comparison to their offline counterparts. For instance, you would be subject to spending more money on accommodation and travelling, in case you choose to visit one in a different region. Therefore, fewer customers feel the urge to visit a land-based casino for the ultimate gambling experience physically.

Increased Use of Mobile Gambling

Nowadays, it’s possible to access services such as buying food with just a push of a button. Simply, you can buy everything you need today using the relevant app or site among the many available. Similarly, all casinos online have either a mobile download version or an HTML5 non-download version compatible with the web browsers.

Now, playing any game from a mobile device is a trend that’s still new to the industry. The setback that most online casinos face is to perfectly fit their software within smaller screens without affecting any crucial elements such as visual effects.

Additionally, mobile payment options are a popular trend, and online casinos are looking to broaden their relationship with e-wallets for improved transaction speeds.

In 2021 and the years afterwards, casino enthusiasts will expect more advancements and solutions that solve some of the challenges that affect mobile casinos.

A Shift in Customer Habits

With more penetration of mobile technology worldwide, gambling is now increasingly accessible, which in turn helps to spike the popularity of casinos online. Even if this change is particular to casino-goers, it has also caused various other changes that will most likely set a new pace for the gambling industry in the next decade.

Another major transformation of the customer habits that may define the year 2021 is the increment in Free to Play (F2P) games. While these types of games don’t generate any money directly, players will willingly spend small amounts of cash on upgrading and accessing other game features. With the F2P games being an indirectly profitable sector for casinos, 2021 could see the rise in these categories of games.

Bottom Line

Each of the trends mentioned above has the potential to take the gambling industry on a level-high into its next stage of transformation for both gamblers and casinos. Thanks to both the feedback from players and technological advancements, casinos online are set for newer trends and digital improvements in 2021. These changes will improve the way these games deliver services and the overall gambling experience.