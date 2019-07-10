Gamble Online at Fair Sports Betting Websites

Online sports betting has been on fire lately heating up in countries all over the world. People that want to bet on sports events are going to guides such as Gamble Rock to get accurate information on sportsbooks and trustworthy reviews of popular online betting sites. Sports bettors looking for odds on the latest match-ups benefit from the number of really useful resources now available to them. Gaining insights from a trusted source allows gamblers to locate and gamble with the net’s most trusted fair online sports betting sites.

Sports Betting in the United States

The market for US sports betting online is expanding fast. AP News is reporting that 90% of US sports bets could be online in 5 to 10 years. After the Supreme Court opened the doors for legal online sports betting to take place in the United States of America some of the country’s most famous online casinos immediately started accepting sports bets from gamblers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Draft Kings and FanDuel are the two largest Daily Fantasy Sports websites and both have benefited greatly by expanding into the legal US sports betting market.

Online Sports Betting in the UK

In the United Kingdom, they’ve had legal and regulated online gambling (including sports betting) since 2005 so the UK sports betting market is already well established and uber-competitive. The UKGC (Gambling Commission) has a sports betting intelligence unit (SBIU) which investigates claims of bookmaker corruption and betting fixes. The UK Gambling Commission has been setting the standards for how to properly regulate the online gaming industry for more than a decade now. People betting on the Internet from the UK have access the world’s most heavily regulated betting sites which affords them a fair sports gambling experience that not found so easily in most other countries.

Betting on Sports in South Africa

In Africa, South Africa is one of the fastest growing online sports betting markets. Nigeria and Kenya also have a growing demand for the people in their countries for betting on sporting events. The South African sports betting industry is the one to watch out for in the news as they continue expanding their offerings to online bettors in SA.

Sports Betting Sites in New Zealand

Fans of sports in New Zealand are crazy about betting on their favorite teams. Gambling in New Zealand is legal and regulated by the Department of Internal Affairs. There are a number of legal online sports betting sites that are licensed to offer Kiwi’s legal and regulated betting on sports.

Fair Online Gambling Sites

