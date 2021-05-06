Tricks to Gain an Edge on Dota 2

Dota 2 is the most popular eSport in the world. With the prize pool of $34 million, it has gained a huge army of fans all over the world. Whether you are a beginner or professional, you will be able to try your luck at the local competitions. Of course, things won’t go smooth without some basic knowledge of Dota 2. This is why we offer you to check the information below.

Dota 2 Betting Basics

Before you start wagering at dota-bet.com, you should know how things work here. Although you don’t need to master every detail to bet on Dota 2, you still need a solid understanding of the basic challenges the game brings to players. Knowing the basics can bring you to the desired success.

Gaming Concept

Every gaming session on Dota 2 involves two teams of five players, with each player keeping the game’s 119 characters under control. At the beginning of the game, most characters are relatively weak, collecting additional powers and abilities. Their major goal is to destroy the other team’s Ancient. As soon as one of the teams succeeds in this, the game will be ended.

Main Features

Dota 2 features a single map that is taken by players and neutral, computer-controlled characters known as “creeps.” Players have to confront both creeps and enemies as they tend to destroy the opposing Ancient while defending their own.

At Dota 2, every character can’t be viewed as a good tank. According to the developers’ initiative, a character can fall under this category by leading a certain form of communication. For example, a part of the map and a tree can have a direct impact on the character’s viability. This is why Dota 2 involves a wide range of butterfly effects, which affect the gaming routine.

Character Types

Each of the 119 characters has unique capabilities and vulnerabilities that can be divided into two groups. Here are they:

Supports: Supports have a more consistent function throughout the game. They avoid direct confrontations by trying to support their team's core and heal powers and other "buffs" or advantages.

Each character features three strategic attributes: strength, intelligence, and agility. If one of them remains on the low level, it will turn into the character’s weakness. So, it’s in your very best interest to keep it as high as possible.

Dota 2 Betting Tips

After the registration on Dota 2, you will be ready to proceed with the game. Before you start, you shouldn’t think that everything will go perfectly well. Even professional players experience ups and downs. So will you. Dealing with losses and other issues is a crucial part of an online performance. Make sure to keep these tips in mind:

Play Dota 2 yourself. There’s no replacement for hands-on experience, so you shouldn’t miss it by any chance. Try the game yourself to better understand the strategies applied and the characters selected.

Pay close attention at the pick & ban stage . While placing characters into a competitive environment, teams choose characters for their own roster. Be careful with this process, as it will affect every element of the upcoming fight. Ideally, you conduct a thorough analysis of all the picked and banned Dota 2 characters from seeing which ones demonstrate the highest winning rate.

Look around for the best odds and promos . While betting on sports, you should check the absolute thinnest of margins. Without comparing the odds and promos at different sportsbooks, you won't be able to make the right decision.

Maximize your speed through the gaming process . Dota 2 is one of those games where decisions need to be taken rapidly. It usually affects the final outcome of the gaming session. At the beginning, it might be difficult to give fast reactions. Eventually, you will learn how to do it automatically.

Develop a financial plan . While Dota 2 is all about playing and betting for real money, it can easily go out of control. To prevent financial losses, you should keep track of them properly. Ideally, you create a financial plan where you write down all your spendings and earnings. You will also develop a weekly and monthly betting budget that will serve as a financial border for you. With this approach to financial management, you will turn your eSports betting routine into a profitable adventure.

Stay committed to the game. When you start playing Dota 2, you are expected to devote all your time to it. Considering its complexity, it can't be viewed as a fun game for a lunch break. Apart from you, there are other players who belong to your team. Without proper cooperation, you won't be able to win the game. Consequently, you won't be able to achieve the major goal of Dota 2.

Now that you are familiar with the ins and outs of Dota 2 betting, you can make your first bet. With the close look at every detail, you will manage to do everything right. But don’t be afraid of coming back to the above-stated information from time to time. It will be a good reminder of how to make things work at Dota 2.

Conclusion

Placing an accurate eSports bet is not as hard as it seems. All you need is knowledge, skills, and gaming rush that will lead you throughout the gaming process. Once you invest all your passion into the game, you won’t have to wait long for the desired result. Without it, you will see how Dota 2 betting can turn into a painful experience. The above guidelines happen to be a small piece of information that you should keep in your head. Even more research on this subject matter will never hurt!