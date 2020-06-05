Gabrielle Union Says She Was “Watched And Followed” After Lawsuit Against NBC

Dwyane Wade is sharing a scary experience endured by his family following Gabrielle Union’s exit from America’s Got Talent in November 2019. This comes after his wife, the show’s former host, filed a formal discrimination complaint against NBCUniversal, Fremantle, Syco, and creator Simon Cowell, alleging racially offensive conduct during her time working on the series.

Wade Tweeted on Tuesday: “When these negotiations started my house started being watched and my family started being followed. My daughter couldn’t even go to swim class without us being trailed by people looking for answers. Well y’all have the answers and y’all still don’t wanna listen to them”.

The 38-year-old continued, following up his initial message on Twitter with more truth bombs about the matter:

“Y’all have deemed her a liar after months of trying to inform y’all of the issues in the workplace and also make sure other employees of color that come after her won’t have the same experiences. Instead of looking through the lens of someone who has been an advocate for the black and brown community, for women and for rape victims. So instead of making sure, your work environment is a better place for everyone. Y’all have decided that she what? Made it all up because she lost a job? She’s a black woman in Hollywood she has lost out on many jobs”.

The star’s attorney Bryan Freedman shared: “Gabrielle Union informed NBC of racially offensive conduct during the taping of America’s Got Talent, NBC did not ‘stand’ with her in ‘outrage at acts of racism.’ Instead, NBC did not care enough to either promptly investigate Ms. Union’s complaints or even ask HR to get involved”.

The network responded to the complaint: “The allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically untrue. We took Ms. Union’s concerns seriously and engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect”.