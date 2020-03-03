Future is Facing Rape Charges

Future is caught up in rape and an extortion case in England. According to blogger UnwinewithTashaK, the rapper has been accused of rape by an unnamed woman. Supposedly, Future, after finding out about it filed an extortion lawsuit against the victim.

As it was stated in the lawsuit the defendant threatened to expose that the plaintiff raped her, got her pregnant and gave her 2 STDs and then offered her money to keep her quiet. In the meantime, the British court issued a gag order ensuring that both parties will refrain from discussing the case publicly. It is not clear if the police are investigating the rape case of the alleged victim, or if Future will face any charges.