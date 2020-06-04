10 Trends that are Shaping the Future of Retail Industry in 2020

The retail industry is evolving due to the latest trends and technologies. In recent years, many rapid changes have been observed in consumer needs. Some online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc., are offering all sorts of products to customers at attractive prices and deals. Changes in shopping habits, advanced technologies, and disruptive competitors are affecting the lives of retailers.

The following write-up helps retailers to grow their business. Know trends that are shaping the future of the retail industry. You should observe these trends and keep on changing business strategies and advance yourself to meet customer needs.

Increase in the Growth of Mobile Users

Nowadays, everyone uses a mobile phone for communication, web surfing, and online shopping. Many people explore online websites to get a variety of options in different products.

Shoppers will approach you and ask for the best deals if your retail items are on social platforms. Online customers like to share the product details with friends to get the best one or suggest that product to their friends. The rate of sales is quite high if you are connected with more mobile users.

New Payment Modes

All the payment modes and transactions must be secure and safe. Now, retailers have started adapting different ways of making payments like NRF contactless payments, magnetic stripe cards, and chip and pin cards. Many technology companies are developing secure payment apps and devices.

It will increase trust in shoppers for your company. Having the latest payment modes improves your retail journey. The public will accept new and secure payment modes that ensure safety.

Invest More on Workforces

It is a great challenge for retailers to set a competitive working environment to schedule and provide wages for workers. Improvement in the country’s economy increases the chances of employment, and maintaining employees at that time is significant.

Nowadays, retailers are improving working conditions and raising the wages of employees. If the company’s workers are happy and satisfied with the job, there will be an improvement in overall sales.

Provide Sufficient Discounts by Focusing on Merchandise

Providing sales and discounts will always attract your customers to your company. In good economic times, retailers compete for price and other factors like product quality and merchandise.

Many companies offer substantial discounts to tempt a crowd of shoppers that helps in popularizing your brand. Many people will know your company and approach to get items at satisfactory prices. Make sure that your retail quality products are in your store.

New Product Delivery Methods

Every customer wants cheap and fast shipping of purchased items. Many retailers deliver their products at free or low-cost shipping rates. Every shopper likes to buy that product online, i.e., offered without paying a single penny of delivery.

Companies are opting for new methods of product delivery to meet customer demands. Some effective solutions are expanded pickup in-store, delivery lockers, ship-from-store, ride-sharing delivery apps, etc.

Handle Merchandise and Store Formats to Focus on Urban Customers

Generally, people living in urban areas buy products from an online store. It is essential to think about store strategies to focus more on urban customers. The urban shopping centers grow with time, and the retailers should adjust the store formats to fit better in the tight real estate boundaries.

As a retailer, you should avoid personalizing merchandise for local shoppers, smaller format stores, etc. Retailers should keep the things that fit into the customer’s lifestyle.

Social media is Connecting to E-Commerce

Many social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest are planning to introduce Buy buttons for marketers. The customers will be able to purchase products and services directly from these applications. The shopper will not visit your online store and buy the marketed products with safe payment options.

Nowadays, every person is active on social media applications and connected with lots of e-commerce websites. Retailers are also planning to launch their blogs for brand awareness and customer loyalty.

Complementary Products

Online customers explore online e-commerce stores and take an interest in buying more than one product. They love to browse a variety of similar products and compare them to get the best one. The retail industry is connecting with shoppers by providing complementary products.

They are designing an online store that drifts the customers to buy one after another item. It is necessary to know the requirements of your customer. You must track what he is looking for in your store and provide the selected items. The customer will stay more in your store.

Digital Promotions

Almost every person has a smartphone in the world. In the retail industry, people are looking forward to using digital opportunities for store promotions and fantastic deals. Now, customers can get discount coupons on different online websites and platforms. There are various ways to provide discounts on in-store locations.

Retailers with small stores can opt for digital options and integrate with social media platforms. They can encourage shoppers to buy offered products with exciting discounts.

Customize Products and Arrange Contests

Every person likes customizations in products, subscription boxes, or shared content on social media. Retailers can host different social media contests to initiate customer participation. If any person wins the contest, you can offer exclusive coupons or gifts.

It will help in engaging customers with your store and increase brand awareness. Hosting events will help you in getting new ideas or styles from your customers. It will help you to understand the needs of the shopper and create new business strategies.

The Bottom Line

It is essential to follow the latest trends that are shaping the future of the retail industry. It will help your business to grow and attract potential customers to buy your products and services. You need to expand your thinking and go beyond the outdated retail strategies.

You need to follow digital techniques to market your products to reach your worldwide customers effectively. Make sure that you are following the above trends to step up your retail store.