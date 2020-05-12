What Furniture is the Best for your Garden Room – 2020 Guide

Many of us like to be closer to nature and surround ourselves with beauty, so we starting to freshen our apartments and homes with domestic plants. You can keep a couple of pots on the windowsill, or you can equip the whole room, and this will be called the winter garden.

Work zone

The most convenient way will be to allocate a separate room for the winter garden. It is important for enough light coming into it at any time of the year. Usually, the solution is to equip a room in a country house and completely glaze it. The winter garden is divided into 2 functional areas: decorative and relaxation area. Decorative is designed for growing plants, so in this area, you can not do without a countertop or desktop with the necessary tools. You will have to deal with transplanting, pruning, fertilizing plants.

So for the whole house to be cleaner and for you not to move pots and flowerpots to different rooms, it is better to do these things in one comfortable place, where everything will be at hand. Ideally, to place a sink in the garden room, it will also be useful in caring for plants.

What you should when you choose furniture for the garden room

First of all, you need to understand that in the winter garden you can not use ordinary furniture. You need to look at some non-traditional options, such as unique wooden garden furniture. It is important to remember that such furniture should emphasize the mood and atmosphere of the room. Winter furniture is usually made from materials such as cane, rattan, metal or teak.

The choice of material for the manufacture of furniture for the winter garden depends on many factors, for example, such as the budget of the client and the atmosphere of the house. The used material really helps in creating a special atmosphere.

There are many types of furniture that can be made using these materials, such as tables, chairs, garden furniture sets, central tables, and bar sets. Finding the right and suitable type of furniture is not so difficult. This site is an ideal place where you can find a lot of information about winter garden furniture.

Also, many sellers of furniture are ready to make custom designs based on your special requirements, and in turn, many customers prefer to buy custom-made furniture for the winter garden to satisfy their personal taste and preferences. Although it may cost a little more, however, many people are willing to pay more, but get really high-quality furniture and fit into the style of the house.

Universal rack

Another important piece of furniture in a modern garden room is the rack or a cupboard. It can be a stand both for working tools and accessories necessary for caring for plants, as well as for a variety of accessories that create a cozy atmosphere in the greenhouse. Complete the interior with beautiful decor, for example, photo frames, figurines, a lamp, and the room will seem more homely and inhabited. Choose a rack from durable wear-resistant materials, which will also complement the overall design style: natural wood, MDF, metal. A simple wooden or futuristic steel rack – you decide.

Couch

The winter garden is not only a concern for plants but also a great place to relax. Why start growing beautiful flowers at home if you can’t admire them? A calm, relaxing atmosphere is conducive to relaxation. Therefore, in the recreation area can not do without a soft corner. As a rule, it can be a sofa and armchairs.

They are selected taking into account the personal preferences of the owners, as well as in that color scheme that corresponds to the general style of the room. Take a closer look at compact cozy models: it will be comfortable not only for family members but also for guests because bringing them to the winter garden will be a pleasure.

Coffee table

Be sure to pick a low table in the same style for the sofa and armchairs. You will come here with a cup of tea or a glass of wine, enjoying the fresh air and the charm of the winter garden, and you will need a stand for glasses or magazines. A coffee or coffee table is generally a functional thing because, in addition to cups, you can put the same flowers on them or put out magazines. Especially good models with shelves. Place the table in the center of the soft group, and this composition will look organically complementing the greenhouse. A table on wheels is suitable for a modest winter garden: it can always be moved to any place.

Stands for plants

In addition to this furniture, special stands and shelves for plants come in handy in a modern garden room. It is difficult and even impossible to select plants of approximately the same size for a mini-greenhouse. Therefore, in order to make copies of different heights look good with each other, it is better to arrange them at different levels. For this, stands are useful.

Some pots can be left on the floor, and something can be placed on shelves, organizing the space more rationally and at the same time beautifully. The range of such coasters is wide: from elegant forged to massive wooden products. It is worth relying on your own sense of taste. Also, when it comes to plants you should be aware of the possible problems that may appear while you take care of them. You can check this for more information about this.

Garden on the balcony

If you live in an apartment, and you really want to start a winter garden, then do not rush to put off your dreams into “too hard” basket. Convert the balcony for these purposes, it has enough light and even a small size balcony will go for a home greenhouse. True, for this it is necessary to first insulate the space and think about waterproofing so that the plants will be comfortable all year round.

The balcony is also divided into 2 zones, and examples of the work of designers prove that with the proper organization of the area, everything necessary will fit on it. Of course, you will most likely have to abandon the working area, taking care of the plants inside the apartment. But to deprive yourself of a recreation area is not worth it.