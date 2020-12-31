Funky Neon Signs – Ideas for Your Business or Home in 2021

Do you have dull decor and want your space to feel more welcoming? Are you searching for a classy way to attract customers, especially during the evening rush hours? Our piece includes the best ideas from the Neon Mama website for a classy elevation of your space.

Whether you desire a calming phrase or bold, daring designs, these lights can help you get the most vibrant outcome. Take a peek at the best ways to illuminate your home or business as the holidays draw near.

Stylish word art

Your living room is the ideal place for neon lights, especially if you need a quick styling job. Add an edgy touch that creates a feeling of harmony and still appears classy. Bold shapes and colors offer elegance. A daring statement or simple phrase may be what your business or home requires.

Colorful lighting

Black walls look trendy and elegant, but bright and colorful neon signs are an excellent solution if you want a realistic feel with a quirky touch. Select a phrase that sounds sensible in a particular room or display a message you value most.

Dark walls combined with neon light messages are a perfect way to relay your sentiments. Have the space focus on the neon lighting for the perfect contrast between the bright displays and dark walls.

Mild focus point

Select a simple sign making sense in the room you place it to create a focal point. Rooms with neutral tones work amazingly with neon displays for this kind of effect. Bold lighting also enhances the perception of a room’s size.

A dainty, small sign is ideal for a subtle effect. You may also use bright signs creating a subtle focus or a bold, bright neon sign that creates a sharp focus while still retaining uniqueness and mildness.

Chic outcome

Your dining room is one of the best areas to incorporate your decorations. Neon lights are great because they blend in with almost all wall hues, particularly dark ones.

Incorporating neon signs in your entertainment area can make brilliant displays. Fixing neon lights to your dining area offers a completed appearance that is also classy and effortless to work around.

Unique pop

Adding lots of colors is the best way to decorate neutral rooms. Have a bold neon lights sign with a message that’s perfect depending on your particular room. Incorporate multiple different lights for a more aesthetic effect.

Stylish furniture and lighting

Have a unique couch that pops out in contrast to a room’s neutral hues. Incorporate a neon sign having a daring color for a perfect match. The resultant color scheme offers a pleasant, undeniable outcome. Adding bold colors in a room makes it the point of focus in your home or office.

Standout phrases

Use neon lighting to create a phrase that adds charm and is in contrast to your decor. The phrase length depends on your liking. Ensure you keep your idea stylish and straightforward to incorporate feminine elegance to a room.

White decor

Having white neon lights in a room full of white decor is a perfect way to enhance the feel of a room’s size. It offers a simple, cohesive, yet elegant outcome.

Paring white walls with luminous white signs is an excellent way of having a sleek look that adds to your decor. This decoration method aims to make the space a focal point. Ensure your signs blend harmoniously but also stand out.

Neon lighting in the bathroom

While incorporating neon light decorations in your bathroom, create a twist that breaks the monotonous appearance. Keep it trendy with cute signs that’ll make you and your guests feel welcome. Choose cool colors for outstanding contrast.

Play with your signs to create something you’ll love. Watching the aesthetic displays while you relax in your tub or as water drips down your face is always a spectacular sight.

Decorating your nursery

The intricate designs you can have with neon lighting make it an excellent choice to decorate your nursery. Have the decorations in a room needing a slight tweak of its texture. While doing this, ensure your lighting forms part of the main focus point.

Neon lights in your nursery are a perfect way to send a cute message to your child. Neon lighting will also serve as night lighting. It’s an ideal method to illuminate the room without messing with its decor.

Final Thoughts

Having a fantastic twist of shapes and signs enhances the beauty and portrays the message you want to relay, for instance, ‘Crazy Discounts!.’ Which of our funky ideas was it for you?