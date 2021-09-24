13 Fun Indoor Activities

Instead of lazing around, checking social media accounts, and watching shows, there are many fun activities that you can enjoy indoors. You keep switching between the couch and the fridge, and while that can be fun at times, everyone needs a change. You aren’t the only one who dreads the boredom monster because we are all in this together. Boredom hits us all now and then. It becomes nearly impossible to find a fun activity to spend your time in a situation like this.

Fun Indoor Activities

We have compiled a list of some of the best things to do when you are bored or have some extra time. We are sure that these fun indoor activities will keep your mind and body energized throughout the day.

Study Your Passion

Many things might interest you, but you never get a chance to go deeper and learn about them. Having some extra time indoors is the perfect chance for you to learn more about different skills. For example, if you want to know about firearms or gun safety. It is all about what matters to you and what you wish to learn.

Learn/Play an Instrument

Always wanted to learn how to play the guitar or the piano? Or do you need to work on your drumming skills? Well, this might be the best time to do that. It doesn’t matter whether you are a beginner or a pro. You can surely improve your skills with practice. You can also use online guides and tutorial videos to help you out.

Write a Short Story

Writing stories is a fun way to show your creativity. If you have a hunch for writing, working on a short story is the best use of this time. You could also work on a play or anything that speaks your heart. Keep in mind that writing is all about expressing yourself, so there’s not much to lose. It is therapeutic and helps you share your thoughts.

Tie-Dye Clothes

So you are up for crafting projects; how about experimenting with that old shirt or pants? You can tie-dye your clothes and make a style statement. You can check several step-by-step tie-dye guides to ensure you don’t ruin your favorite shirt or create a mess.

Start Scrapbooking

Preserving memories is probably as important as making them. A great way to ensure that you can relive those vacation/event memories is by making a scrapbook. It is super easy and a great way to make a fun, personalized photo album. You can also add your favorite things about a memorable vacation in the scrapbook.

Start A New Book

Not all fun activities require a lot of physical work. Starting a book or finishing an older one is a great way to spend your leisure time indoors. You should buy a book or read the one you haven’t completed yet. You will surely feel you are in a different world because that is how magical book reading can be. There are alternates for you if you aren’t an avid reader. You can also go for an audiobook and download it. You can listen to these books while doing your chores, making food, or simply lying on the couch.

Try A Coloring App

Remember spending hours coloring your books in childhood? Well, you can relive that time again. There are plenty of online coloring applications that you can download. The best thing is to involve your kids in this activity and have a good time together.

Make A Gratitude List

Life can be difficult at times, and you may have many things to manage. While it can be overwhelming, it is important to slow down and relax. You should reflect on all the good things in your life. We are sure that this little activity will help you calm down and look at the happier side of life once again. It will also help boost your energy levels and spend some “me time.”

Unplug Your Devices

We know staying connected digitally is fun and important. However, over-exposure to social media can impact your mental health. So, try unplugging yourself from the world for an hour or two. You could also go for a full day’s break if you do not have essential errands to run/attend to.

Digital detox is important as it allows you to connect to nature and enjoy the beauty in your surroundings.

Apply Face Mask

Self-care is important for everyone. Applying a relaxing face mask in your leisure time will help you relax and replenish your skin at the same time. You can also add a short bubble bath (use bath bombs or sip on some wine) if you want a relaxing experience.

Call A Friend

Life can be overwhelming, and a good friend can make things right. It is alright if you cannot visit them for whatever reason you have. You can always give them a call and catch up on things. You can even FaceTime them if you want to have a more interactive conversation. A good chat with your buddy over the phone is probably the best leisure time therapy anyone could need.

Learn a New Language

Learning multiple languages is not only fun, but it is helpful in many ways. It is alright if you find it difficult; there are plenty of online applications, tutorials, and guides to help you with it. Remember, a little progress is better than no progress at all. So, take it slow.

Play a Video Game

One of the best ways to keep yourself busy while you’re all alone is by playing video games. There are tons of console video game options that you can choose from. Or you can go for a mobile game if you do not have a console.

Conclusion

Whether you paint, write, or read something indoors, the choice is yours, as long as you are having fun. Your indoor activities should help you give yourself some personal time for fun and relaxation. Taking this break can help you slow down and be grateful for the little things in life. You can even host a friend or a family member if you want to double the fun. So, consider all the options you have.