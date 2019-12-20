30 “Fuck You” Songs

Heartbroken? Haters at every turn? Mad at the world?

A video like this doesn’t need much explaining. If you’re heartbroken, pissed off, sad, pissed off, confused, lonely, pissed off, hated, or just pissed off, sometimes you need that perfect song to let out your emotions and just say “fuck you!”

Here at Chart Attack, we’re all about getting to the root of problems, and we think this video may just help a few people out. We have spent our hours hammering out 30 the best songs to take that internal frustration and let someone scream it out for you: Fuck you. We hope you enjoy these fuck you songs.

CeeLo Green, “Fuck You”

Smashing Pumpkins, “Fuck You (An Ode To No One)”

Lily Allen, “Fuck You”

DMX, “Fuck You Bitch”

MacLean & MacLean, “Fuck Ya”

Damageplan, “Fuck You”

Wesley Willis, “Fuck You”

Lil Kim, “Fuck You”

Beastie Boys – “Hey Fuck You”

Headstones, “Fuck You”

Bif Naked, “Fuck You 2”

Against All Authority, “Another Fuck You Song”

The Queers, “I Just Called To Say Fuck You”

Atmosphere, “Fuck You Lucy”

Methods Of Mayhem, “Proposition Fuck You”

Pharoahe Monch, “Fuck You”

Walls Of Jericho, “There’s No I In Fuck You”

The Stiffs, “Fuck You”

Lil Wayne, “Fuck You” feat. Big Tymers

Fear, “I Don’t Care About You (Fuck You)”

Anna David – Fuck You

Placebo – Fuck You

Eamon Vs Frankee – Fuck it & Fuck You right back

Archive – Fuck U

Ludacris ft Lil Flip – Screwed Up Fuck You

Two Feet – Go Fuck Yourself

Dr. Dre – Fuck You

Kailee Morgue – Fuck You

Bad religion – Fuck You

Blacksmoke – Fuck the Fucking Fuckers