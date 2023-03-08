From Detox to Dual Diagnosis: Everything You Need to Know About Rehab

Over the last decade or so, addiction has become one of the biggest problems in the country. Between the powerful drugs on the street and in the pharmacy, there is tons of access to addictive substances. There is also a decline in mental health that contributes to substance abuse and dependence. Luckily, there have been a lot of advances in addiction treatment. Not only do we know more about addiction now, but we also know how to treat it.

If you or someone you love is struggling with substance abuse, it can feel overwhelming. It is hard to know what to do, where to go, and what the person needs. This has become clearer and clearer as time goes on. Below is everything you need to know about rehab before you or a loved one goes into treatment.

Inpatient or Outpatient

One of the first decisions that needs to be made is whether the person will go into inpatient treatment or get their treatment in outpatient. Inpatient rehab is what you see in pop culture. It is when the person goes into treatment for about a month to start their sobriety.

On the other hand, outpatient treatment is when the patient goes home at night and comes in for individual counseling, tests, and more. Both will have the person attending support group meetings where they will start the 12-step program. Overall, these treatments are similar, but the big difference is whether or not the person stays overnight. Outpatient treatment is designed for high-functioning people struggling with addiction who need to go to work and support their families.

Detoxification

The one thing that outpatient treatment doesn’t have is supervised detox treatment. When you are coming off of drugs and alcohol, your body goes through withdrawals. Depending on the severity of the addiction, these withdrawals can be unpleasant and even dangerous. If you or someone you love has a physical response when they stop using, detox supervision is probably necessary.

Furthermore, it’s a good idea for anyone struggling with substance abuse to be supervised just so they cannot be given to the temptation. Detox is a part of the process, but you must make sure the facility has the personnel necessary for medical attention that comes with withdrawal.

Residential Treatment

Another form of treatment is residential. This is when the person doesn’t go into a clinical setting but instead lives in a home with other people who are in the same boat. A lot of people prefer residential treatment because it is more comfortable to live in a home instead of a rehab center. However, the treatment is the same.

Not many residential treatments will offer detox supervision, but if you go through withdrawals first residential treatment can be a great way to start counseling, group meetings, and the 12-step program. You will likely become great friends—family even—with the people you stay with in residential treatment. Whether you are looking for residential treatment in Utah, Oregon, or Florida, it is a great option for anyone who doesn’t want to be in a clinical setting but wants the same treatment.

Sober Living Homes

Residential treatment is the first step, but for some people they stay in a form of aftercare called sober living homes. Sober living is when people choose to live together to create a sober environment without temptation. This can last as long as the person wants it to. When a person goes through detox and inpatient treatment, they may or may not feel ready for the outside world. Choosing to go to a sober living home is one of the best ways to establish long-term sobriety that is lasting. When the person is ready, they can leave the sober living home to live in a different arrangement.

Luxury Rehab

Like residential treatment and sober living, luxury rehab typically takes place in a home, except in this form of addiction treatment it is a very nice home. A lot of luxury rehabs are located outside of cities to provide more privacy. They provide amenities like a nice hotel. Most of these rehabs have a pool, a chef, maybe even a masseuse or a yoga teacher. They provide group outings and activities. They offer the best doctors and addiction counselors in the business. Luxury rehab is where a lot of rich and famous people go because they want the extra discretion and aren’t worried about the money.

Dual Diagnosis

One of the most important parts of addiction treatment is dual diagnosis. Dual diagnosis refers to when a person isn’t just struggling with addiction to drugs or alcohol, but are struggling with an underlying mental health issue as well. This is quite common. Most people begin taking drugs and drinking to excess because they are self-medicating something. Whether the person is struggling with depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), it is common to use substances instead of getting proper treatment.

When a person comes into a facility that offers dual diagnosis, they treat the whole person. It is a comprehensive way to provide addiction care. Not only is the dependence on substances treated, but so are the underlying issues. With dual diagnosis, there is a bigger chance at long-term sobriety and recovery because all the issues that led the person to use are considered.

When someone is addicted to drugs and alcohol, it feels hopeless. This couldn’t be further from the truth. These days, there are all kinds of treatments, facilities, and professionals available to provide the treatment that each person needs. Whether you or a loved one is addicted to opioids, alcohol, cocaine, or something else, there is comprehensive treatment accessible to them.

When it comes to the cost of rehab, the bottom line varies. If you can’t afford to pay for private treatment, there are subsidies and financial aid. Most rehabs take payment later. The most important thing is to find a treatment center where the person can get the help that they need.