Friends Are Back Together!

The “Friends” fabulous cast is set to reunite one more time in an unscripted special.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all officially back. The reunion special will be available for HBO Max subscribers in May of 2020.

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in October 2019, she hinted that the “Friends” cast are “working on something”.

“Friends” made their debut in 1994 and it made them a household name ever since. Supposedly, this time, they will each receive $2.5M.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” said Kevin Reilly, the chief content officer of the HBO Max.