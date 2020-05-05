French Montana Claims He Was Best-Dressed At 2019 Met Gala

Say what you want, but you can’t talk down on French Montana’s self-confidence. The Bronx rapper couldn’t care less what other people say. Recently, he made a bold statement saying that he has a stronger catalog than Kendrick Lamar.

This year’s Met Gala in New York is cancelled, but everyone seems to look back at the past editions of this high-class get-together. French Montana did his part and looking back the rapper came to the conclusion that he was the best-dressed person there.

Last year, French Montana was dressed in head-to-toe Gucci from Dapper Dan’s collection as he celebrated the first night of Ramadan by showing love to his roots.

Still, with A-listers like Kim Kardashian and a room filled with supermodels, it would be a stretch to say that Montana was best dressed, although the look definitely gained a lot of attention.