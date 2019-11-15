Freeing Up Your Time With Outsourced Services

Time is money, and if you are spending all your time managing every detail of your business, you will go nowhere quick. Understanding which tasks need your attention and which tasks you can outsource is necessary for you to grow. You shouldn’t be doing everything. Here are some outsourcing ideas to help you take that first step to freedom.

So what services should you outsource first?

IT Services

In our opinion, IT services are a great place to start. If you find yourself hassling with your network, fixing computers, clearing cloud drives or updating software, you will find your time getting sucked right out from under you. IT can be very time consuming, especially for those with minimal knowledge of computers and networking. IT services can be outsourced through the cloud or a local vendor. Local vendors are an excellent option if you prefer to have face time with them.

General Maintenance

Maintenance services are another area you can outsource. Exterior and interior property maintenance, including janitorial duties, should be outsourced to professionals. Property management companies specialize in these services and should be sought out if you decide to go in this direction. Some independent contractors also specialize in janitorial and landscape maintenance. Outsourcing those services independently is also an option.

Human Resources

Human Resources (HR) is another area that is ideal for outsourcing. Having an external resource that can weigh in on company processes, people and procedures without bias is a healthy alternative for any business. Outsourcing HR has become common in the workplace, and many online companies provide remote support for HR.

Payroll and Accounting

Payroll and accounting should be considered a top priority when outsourcing work. This can be time-consuming and requires excellent attention to detail. Accurate record-keeping will be necessary for them to manage your books and payroll effectively. Detailed documentation is critical for a successful experience. There are online solutions like ADP, Gusto, and Paycom Payroll Systems that offer full HR and accounting systems for small, medium, and enterprise-sized businesses.

Data Entry

Depending on the business, you may have more data entry than desired. With so many individuals available online to provide this service, it’s an easy one to outsource. Data entry can be redundant and requires a lot of time, something you don’t have if you are looking to outsource work.

Answering Service

This is another outsourced services that can be hit or miss. Having someone internal answer phone calls is ideal, as they’ll have some knowledge of the business and its customers. This isn’t always an option, though, so outsourcing your inbound and outbound calls to a call center may be the best solution until you can fill that role with a qualified employee. Answering services are an affordable option, and should initially be cheaper than hiring someone to manage the phones.

These days, outsourcing work is easier than ever. There are dedicated websites for freelancers to find work and employers to post work. There are also dedicated businesses that specialize in outsourcing specific jobs like IT services and payroll. Knowing what you want to outsource and where to look for help should be a priority when you begin your search.