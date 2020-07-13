5 Ways To Free Your Body from Toxins in 2020

As we get older, our bodies have a much more difficult time battling the various toxins that we intake on a daily basis. Of course, we are not consuming these toxins on purpose, but through unhealthy habits and diets.

Many of us know that staying on a healthy diet can be frustrating and boring. Sometimes you just want a good burger to satisfy your needs of a tasty snack. And that is completely fine. Even the strongest bodybuilder, will eat a few fast-food meals in the month.

However, it becomes a problem when you start to eat fast and unhealthy food every single day. I know and understand why people do this. It is simpler, tastier, and faster. Many of us get stuck at work and simply do not have the time to dedicate to cooking a healthy meal. Much less during that three or four times a day.

But, you cannot just accept the fact that you’re doing so much damage to your body. You must do something to get rid of those toxins at least once a week or a couple of times a month. By doing this, you’ll feel much more energetic and your overall health will improve.

To help you with exactly that, here are some of the best ways to free your body from those toxins.

Drink lots of water

The most basic way you can start removing the toxins from your body is just by drinking water. I know, it sounds too good to be true, but once you consider that 60% of our body is made out of the water, it starts to make sense. However, this is not something that you should do two days a week. It is something that you have to build a habit out of. During this, every day for the rest of your life will improve your health considerably.

I know that at first, it will be difficult, especially if you are not used to drinking so much water. The easiest way to get used to drinking so much water is by having a small bottle next to you while working or while watching TV that is always filled with water. The moment it is emptied, get a new one or refill it, whichever you prefer.

Avoid coffee

Coffee isn’t necessarily a toxic beverage, but consuming it multiple times a day can have a negative impact on your body. This is the reason that so many experts around the world recommend avoiding drinking so much caffeine, especially when trying to detox your system.

At first, I am sure that it will be quite hard considering the fact that caffeine can be addictive both mentally and physically. In the mornings, you will feel groggy and sleepy without a glass of coffee, but in two or three weeks, you will surely get used to it. Although, you could start drinking green tea in the mornings to replace your cup of coffee. It may not be as effective, but it is still better than nothing, right?

Try detox products

For those that are looking for a way to speed up the process of detoxification, I would recommend trying detox products. Don’t worry, these are usually completely safe and will only help you with the detox, they won’t cause any kind of problems. Although, it is still better to be safe, so make sure you read the ingredients of every single product that you purchase.

The reason why I recommend these products is because they can completely remove all traces of toxins in under two weeks. For example, MedSignals promote a detoxification period that lasts only ten days with their Toxin Rid 10-day detox program. I am sure that there are even more effective products that you could find online, but I will leave that up to you.

Avoid drinking alcohol

Alcohol might be one of the worst toxins that we consume quite regularly. Drinking beer, wine, and whiskey and everything else in the alcohol category are quite normal for most people around the world. We consume it when going out, we drink it during dinners and sometimes even casually in front of the TV. And, that is fine if it is drinking responsibly.

However, too much alcohol can cause serious damage to the body. It can hinder your progress both mentally and physically. This is why a lot of bodybuilders avoid drinking alcohol completely because it can add a lot of weight and it can take away from their strength. Too much alcohol can also cause problems with concentration, which ultimately may lead to problems at home, school, or work.

So, take a couple of weeks away from alcohol and see whether that will help you get healthier.

Try a new diet

Another very effective way of cleaning yourself from all kinds of toxins can be done by changing your diet. The first thing you should give up is greasy fast food. Forget about French fries, hamburgers, ketchup, mayo, and other things that you might find add McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, and other similar chain restaurants.

Start adding fresh fruits and vegetables into your diet and you will immediately notice a huge difference both in your physical appearance and in your mental health. You will feel more focused and sometimes even physically stronger.

The vitamins, proteins, and carbohydrates will fill your body with more energy and strength. Don’t forget that the recommended protein intake for sedentary people is 0.8 g per kilogram, while those that workout require 1.8 g of protein per kilogram. To make sure you consume enough protein throughout the day, you should try eating more beans, clean meat, and nuts.

After going through this list, I’m sure that you understand that the actual process of cleaning toxins from your body is quite simple. It may require a bit more effort at the beginning, but once you get used to a new diet, drinking more water and avoiding alcohol or coffee, things will get much easier.