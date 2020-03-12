X-Rated Site Is Giving Away Free Subs For Corona Virus

Pornhub is offering a free premium subscription to help Italy combat the spread of coronavirus.

Italy is on lockdown after being hit hard by a coronavirus. Millions of Italians are self-quarantined and, in order to make things a little more enjoyable for them, Pornhub is offering a special deal. Italians will be given a free premium subscription for the month of March. The subscriptions have been handed out to prevent people from leaving the house.

Pornhub will allow people living in Italy to access Pornhub Premium for free throughout the month of March, as the whole country is in #lockdown, and will donate part of their earnings to help Italy fight the #Coronavirus emergency. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/qDnFiAzIgE — Francesco 🌱 (@Flanas07) March 12, 2020