X-Rated Site Is Giving Away Free Subs For Corona Virus

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Getty Images
Pornhub is offering a free premium subscription to help Italy combat the spread of coronavirus.

Italy is on lockdown after being hit hard by a coronavirus. Millions of Italians are self-quarantined and, in order to make things a little more enjoyable for them, Pornhub is offering a special deal. Italians will be given a free premium subscription for the month of March. The subscriptions have been handed out to prevent people from leaving the house.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

+ 46 = 51