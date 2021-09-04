5 Best Free Spins Bonuses at Australian Online Casinos – 2021 Guide

The love of pokies is something that is an intrinsic part of Australian culture. You see them in casinos, pubs, sports clubs – in fact, almost everywhere, especially in New South Wales, where the regulations are most relaxed. These days, of course, you also see them online, and while Australia’s regulators have tried to prohibit them, it’s not stopped dozens of offshore providers from setting up online betting sites that are aimed squarely at Australian punters.

It’s a classic case of supply and demand. In this case, the demand exists because the regulations do not make it illegal for Australians to play online casino games – they only prohibit operators from providing them. As such, the platforms carry all the risk and are more than willing to do so.

In fact, the market is so buoyant that they are not just prepared to run the risk of targeting Australian casino players. They are even piling on the freebies and bonuses in order to gain market share over their competitors. Free spins bonuses are easily obtainable at Australian online casinos and sites like AustralianCasinoClub continue to provide new offers every week. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones that are available right now.

1. King’s Chance – 30 to 120 free spins

Good enough for royalty? Well, Queen Elizabeth II is Queen of Australia as well as Great Britain, and she’s been known to make a packet on the horses, so why not? King’s Chance is actually one of the better-known online casinos aimed at the Australian market. It’s been around since 2010, so is certainly no fly-by-night, and is one of several brands owned by Curaçao-based iGaming company Audeo N.V.

The site has a user-friendly interface, which is optimized for mobile. There’s a great range of games and a straightforward sign up process. Right now, it is also offering new members 30 no deposit free spins, which can be used on Reels of Wealth, one of the most popular games from the Betsoft stable. The wagering requirement is a very reasonable 40x. If you choose to make a deposit, you’ll be rewarded with up to 120 more free spins, which can be played on a wider selection of games.

2. True Blue – 25 to 100 free spins

Here’s a far more recent arrival to the online casino scene. Launched in 2018, the site only accepts payment in AUD, so there is no ambiguity as to the target market. Licensed in Costa Rica, this platform does not have the broad range of games seen at Kings Chance, as it only hosts Reel Time Gaming titles. Also, the lack of live gaming is a downside if you prefer table games.

However, for slots players, the free spin bonuses are truly mouthwatering. At the time of writing, there is a 100 no-deposit free spin promotion that new players can take up using the bonus code Q3B8FACWE. The free spins apply to Diamond Fiesta and the wagering requirement is just 30x. There are also 25 free spin offers, again with no deposit required, on Plentiful Treasure and Achilles. The promo codes for these are TREASURESPINS and ACHILLES25.

3. Raging Bull – 100 free spins

Ready to unleash your inner Robert DeNiro? Raging Bull is another casino in the Audeo portfolio, and was launched in 2014. Again, the slots are from Reel Time Gaming and if you like poker, there’s a great choice of variations, with something to suit every skill level.

However, it’s the free spins you want to know about. Promo code XU84C7 will activate 100 of them, to be played on Plentiful Treasure, and again, the wagering requirement is only 30x. A tantalizing alternative is a $45 plus 10 free spins no deposit bonus, which applies to I Zombie or Cash Bandits 2.

4. Las Atlantis – 40 to 50 free spins

Las Atlantis only launched last year, and is aimed at the US and Australian markets. The underwater theme is well realized without being over the top and there’s a good selection of more than 250 games.

Free spin bonuses change each month, but right now, the casino is offering new members 40 free spins on Mardi Gras Magic and 50 free spins on Spring Wilds. The bonus codes you need to know are 40SKY and 50DEEP. The wagering requirement on both offers is 50x, which is about average, although it’s higher than some of the promotions we have covered.

5. PlayCroco – 40 to 100 free spins

On the face of it, PlayCroco has some of the best free spin bonuses in cyberspace. However, before we talk about those, a couple of words of warning. First, the casino is operating without a valid license, and secondly, big wins are few and far between. That doesn’t necessarily mean you should avoid it entirely – the platform boasts a great range of games and is one of the most user friendly casinos for mobile players. If you stick to the no deposit bonuses, there is really nothing to lose.

Caveated accordingly, then, let’s take a look at those free spins. Bonus code NDF40FS unlocks 40 on Achilles Deluxe, CRAZYCROCO50FS delivers 50 on Dragon Orb, and ACC60FS brings you 60 free spins on Naughty or Nice III. There’s also a deposit bonus of 100 free spins, plus a match bonus on your deposit – but given the shortcomings mentioned earlier, this is perhaps better avoided.