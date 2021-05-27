People all around the world love to play card games. However, most card games require more than a single player, so you can’t really enjoy anything yourself. Solitaire is a type of card game that lets you have a great time even if you don’t have anyone else to play with. The best thing about solitaire is that this card game can be played in a number of exciting ways. Today, we’ll be taking a look at some free online solitaire games that you can play easily using your web browser.

Spider Solitaire

If you’ve ever played solitaire before, then you most definitely know that Spider Solitaire is as simple as it gets. This should be your ‘go-to’ choice if you are new to playing card games. You just simply have to align the cards and create as many sets as possible. The best thing about this game is that it lets you select the difficulty yourself. You can alter the number of suits and play the game according to your own playstyle.

The game is absolutely free, and you can play it any time without any kind of registration!

FreeCell

FreeCell is a slightly more advanced type of solitaire that will require a bit more practice as compared to spider solitaire. A game of FreeCell progresses just like Spider Solitaire. However, this time you need to match the cards of alternate colours. The game gives you a limited time-frame of 20 minutes, so you will have to make quick decisions. You can also use the undo button to fix your mistakes if you get stuck somewhere in the game.

FreeCell is also one of the many free online solitaire games that are available.

Tingly’s Magic Solitaire

If you have played a lot of solitaire games before, then you might find most of the free online solitaire games on this list a bit boring. Tingly’s Magic Solitaire is here to save the day! This free game gives us a brand-new and fun version of solitaire that anyone can enjoy. In Magic Solitaire, you simply have to form pairs of cards in order to win. The game gives you unlimited uses for the undo button as well.

There are different stages in the game, and it gets harder as you advance.

Tingly Solitaire (Klondike style)

This is the most popular type of solitaire game that is enjoyed by many enthusiasts. Just like any other solitaire game, you simply have to form sequences of cards in order to win. However, the rules are a little different this time. You can use the undo option if you get stuck anywhere in the game. However, there is a time-limit in the game. One thing that I really like about Tingly Solitaire is that you can select the difficulty of the game yourself.

Just like every other solitaire card game on the list, Tingly Solitaire is also available for free. You can play this free online game by clicking on the link below: https://www.coolmathgames.com/0-solitaire

A solitaire a day keeps the boredom away!

There are different versions of solitaire games such as Klondike, Spider Solitaire, FreeCell and many more. All of them are fun and enjoyable. However, they can be a bit of a challenge especially for newer players. Today, I will be talking about some of the strategic solitaire tips that will help you get better at these solitaire games. So, if you are a newbie, this article is just for you.

Top tips for winning at solitaire

Deal with unexposed cards first. Many new players do not realize this but it is very important to take care of hidden cards in your piles. They are the hardest to deal with and block your movement across different columns. Remember that if you have a choice between using a card from the stockpile or freeing one from under another card on the tableau, it is recommended that you play the one in tableau and free the one that is hidden.

This solitaire tip is specifically for Klondike: Try to create a balance between all suits. As the game requires red-black and black-red combinations on the tableau, you should have both types for diversity. You should also note which colors of Jack or Queen cards you have. It will allow you to create a lot more piles and increase your chances of winning a game.

In Klondike, only empty a column if you can utilize a King. Most new players make the mistake of clearing whole piles from a column for no reason. This is bad because if you do not have a King to put there, they will stay empty till you get a new King. You do not want a column to stay blocked.

Utilize the undo button. If you are one of those players who plays solitaire online instead of actual cards, then you should use the undo button. It is a great strategy tip to get better at solitaire games. That way you can learn from your mistakes and improve your gameplay.

Always think twice; I cannot stress this enough! This is an easy-to-follow rule but many new players make the mistake of moving piles randomly. This can mess up the order and restrict yourself from moving the cards later on. Sometimes there are other better combinations that you do not see at first.

In Klondike, utilize the deck in the beginning. Always reveal a card from the deck as soon are you begin a new game. Most of the time, it will let you form a better combination which can be very beneficial.

Now that you have read these solitaire tips, hopefully it will help you to get better at the games.