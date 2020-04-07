5 Best Free Hookup Sites in 2020

Online dating platforms are very popular these days, and many people choose some of these as the main choice for meeting new people or finding a potential partner. One of the main reasons why these sites are so popular is the convenient methods of meeting new people with your smartphone, where you can see hundreds of people in your area, and easily start communicating with anyone who seems interesting to you.

Most of the online dating services have an app in their offer, which would make it easier to chat with people all the time on your phone. There are various types of these websites, that are mostly free except some exclusive versions, or premium accounts. Here are some of the best free online hookup sites.

OkCupid

This site is available in all popular formats, as an app that supports Android and Apple devices, and in the form of a website. OkCupid is one of the first modern dating websites, with the main focus on singles who are interested in meeting new people. It has a simple interface and it is helping a lot when it comes to a better personal representation.

This site is offering various questions that you can choose to answer to provide more details about yourself. However, the search engine is focused on finding people near you, and these questions can suggest which person should be more suitable for your taste. This site managed to make it much easier for anyone to start a conversation.

Coffee Meets Bagel

Coffee Meets Bagel represents a combination of all useful things that you can have on this kind of website, and there are many satisfied users. Every profile has a dashboard, where visitors can rate you, and post a reason why they like you or not. While it is good to gather more likes, some critique could also represent a positive thing where you can see what people think about you.

What makes this site unique is the way of how it works, and the method of collecting this site`s currency, the Coffee Beans, which you can use to match with people. Also, since this site can be connected with the Facebook app, it will automatically connect you with your Facebook friends who are registered in this app.

Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish is dating website with simple functions, and it is easy to find new people, and choose your preferences and what you are looking for. This site is open for people who are seeking casual meetings, long relationships, and one-night stands, which represent the most common choice for users.

This site chose to select basic search as the main method for finding people, rather than using various matching algorithms. Also, it is important to know that number of profiles that you can see is not limited like in some similar dating sites. When it comes to the design of your profile page, there are several charts where you can express yourself and share a profile picture with other pictures of yourself. There are also additional optional personal questions that you can answer to provide a little more data about yourself.

Pure

If you are interested in trying out some online dating service, but you find security and the ability to stay anonymous very important, then Pure is a perfect app for you. This app is free, and it is focused on more private chats of people, who are mostly interested in one-night stands.

The main function of this site is to help you to quickly find a person to chat too, who is from your area. It runs on a one-hour period with an option to chat quickly with a person you have matched to. You will need to recreate your profile each time, and this site will not save any data you leave.

Tinder

The Tinder is the most popular online dating site, and it managed to keep its position over recent years. This dating app is more of a social network, where you can also create a lot of friendships. There are many possibilities here, and you can choose whether you are interested to just chat with someone, to find a partner, or just looking for occasional one-night stands.

Tinder is a simple app with a great interface, where you can swap left or right over other profiles, with swiping right means that you like that person. Additionally, you can connect your Tinder account with other platforms such as Facebook, Spotify, and Instagram. The important thing here is to select some good picture for your profile since that will be the first thing someone can see, and optionally select to go on your profile, give you like, and contact you.

What are the Advantages of Paid Dating Sites?

Apart from free online services, at least in their basic form, like the ones that we mentioned, some websites required a paid subscription. The biggest advantage of paying for your profile is having wider possibilities and increased security. Also, many of these sites are using algorithms for matching, which can be crucial in finding a person with similar preferences.

Furthermore, paid dating sites to have improved security, with required authentication of every profile, which significantly reduces the appearance of fake profiles. There are some sites specially designed for business people, such as Elite Singles website, that is focused on matching successful people, where you have to share your profession and some nice profile picture.

If you are looking for a modern site with improved features, you should check the FriendFinderX, where you can select people by its rank, which is related to personal appearance and ratings from visitors. On the other side, this site has some exclusive functions, like the option to use the VR system.

There is also a site that is mainly used for people who are looking for serious relationships and finding a partner by using online dating apps, the Match. Moreover, another great paid dating site is Zoosk, which is using the smart matching system that is choosing an ideal match by your preferences.