Freddie Gibbs Is Banned From Instagram

Rapper Freddie Gibbs can no longer post on Instagram. “They just banned me on Instagram,” Gibbs wrote on Twitter, summing up everyone’s disappointment by adding, “End of an era.”

They just banned me on Instagram. End of an era. — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) March 19, 2020

U know it’s fucked up when Instagram call u and tell u that u banned 😂 — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) March 19, 2020

If you’ve ever viewed one of his outrageously-wild IG Stories then it might make a little more sense as to why he got the ban. “U know it’s fu**ed up when Instagram call u and tell u that u banned” he later added. These are some of the reactions.

Corona has officially taken everything good in this world https://t.co/lfBLoA4csa — Matthew Rosko (@Matthew_Rosko) March 19, 2020

Back to the TrapChat pic.twitter.com/D2orTNsy77 — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) March 19, 2020