Freddie Gibbs Is Banned From Instagram

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: mxdwn.com

Rapper Freddie Gibbs can no longer post on Instagram. “They just banned me on Instagram,” Gibbs wrote on Twitter, summing up everyone’s disappointment by adding, “End of an era.”

If you’ve ever viewed one of his outrageously-wild IG Stories then it might make a little more sense as to why he got the ban. “U know it’s fu**ed up when Instagram call u and tell u that u banned” he later added. These are some of the reactions.

