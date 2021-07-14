Franklin Graham Net Worth 2021

Franklin Graham is a prominent American Christian missionary. Being an author and an orator, he’s well-known for working to assist the needy through his Christian organizations. He’s the head of Samaritan’s Purse and Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BEGA). Continue reading to know the story of this evangelist!

About Franklin Graham

Franklin Graham is a pastor who helps many sick, poor, and needy in around 100 countries through his organizations. He has been serving in the position of the President/CEO of Samaritan’s Purse since 1979 and of BEGA since 2001.

Being a bold speaker and committed evangelist, he has also published many books. He keeps addressing moral, social, and political issues. However, he has been condemned for his rude remarks towards Islam and LGBT community.

Early Life and Family

Born on 14th July 1952 in Asheville, North Carolina, Franklin grew up in an evangelist family. His parents were Ruth Graham and Billy Graham. His father Billy was the one who founded BEGA.

He studied in Northern Carolina to graduate from high school after dropping out of Stony Brook, New York. In 1970 he went on to review in Le Tourneau College, Texas from where he was dismissed.

His 6-week mission to Asia alongside Dr. Bob Pierce, the founder of Samaritan’s Purse changed his path. He felt a calling to assist poor people suffering from wars and natural calamities. He earned a Science degree from the Montreat-Anderson college in 1974 and also got a BA from the State University of Appalachian.

In 1974, Franklin tied a marriage knot with Jane Cunningham. The couple shares four children namely Jane, William, Roy, and Edward. Franklin, alongside his wife, currently resides in Boone, North Carolina.

Career and Major Milestones

In 1979, he was appointed to the position of the President of Samaritan’s Purse.

In 1982 he was officially ordained, which initiated his life as an orator and Christian missionary.

His first book was “Bob Pierce: This One Thing I Do” which was released in 1983.

He started serving as vice-chairman of BEGA from 1995.

His autobiography “Rebel With A Cause: Finally Comfortable Being Graham” also was released the same year.

He took charge as the CEO of BEGA within the year 2000.

“The Sower” is his latest book which came out in 2012.

Graham’s reputation heightened when he became Donald Trump’s “most vociferous evangelical ally” within the 2016 elections.

A Few things you didn’t know

He speaks against the LGBT community.

He also supported the primary amendment of North Carolina and Putin’s Russian Anti-Gay Law. In 2020, his UK tour was canceled thanks to opposition from the LGBT community.

In 2009, Franklin created a dispute when it had been noticed that he was receiving allowances from both Samaritan’s Purse and BEGA. Later, he gave up compensation from BEGA putting this controversy to rest.

Being an anti-Islamic Franklin steered a widespread Facebook movement as a result of which Duke University discontinued the Muslims’ “call-to-prayer” in 2015.

Franklin has opposed Donald Trump’s impeachment while admitting ‘he(Trump) did some things wrong.’

Net Worth of Franklin Graham

His current net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. His relief organizations contribute largely to his income.