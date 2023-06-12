Fragile Freight, Safe & Swift: Delivering Delicate Goods with Care

Almost every type of cargo needs to be delivered somewhere and very often it needs to be delivered long distance. During the transportation, different situations can happen and goods inside the transported truck can be damaged. That is why you need to be especially careful during the transit of fragile items. Fragile goods need special treatment, they need to be packed properly.

Transport companies offer packing, storage and delivery of your goods. One of the safest ways to transport fragile items is air freight, and logistic company Globalink Logistics offers this option.

What is a fragile item

As most of us know, fragile items are items that can be damaged easily. They can be damaged by scratching, dropping, smashing etc. Fragile items include glass bottles, ceramic, antiques, electronic devices, mirrors, musical instruments etc.

Guidelines for shipping fragile items

Shipping fragile items may seem complicated, but still, there is a way to make this process more simple. But even though shipping fragile items can be simplified, it is necessary to ensure their safe arrival by taking the proper precautions.

Here is a guideline on how to ship fragile items and the basic steps of it are:

choose proper packaging material;

use right packing techniques;

select reliable packing methods.

Now let’s talk about each step in detail.

To ensure the safety of fragile packages during shipment, it is important to pay enough attention and carefully choose suitable external and internal packaging materials that will provide proper protection for your items. Talking about external materials, it is vital to put your fragile cargo in high-quality cardboard boxes. Constructions with a double wall or triple wall are advised for fragile or heavy items. It is better to avoid using old boxes, as they are less sturdy. Try to select the proper-sized box for your goods because under-filled and over-filled boxes make risk of damaging the content inside them. Proper-sized boxes are better for carriers.

As for internal packing, the important part is wrapping. You will need to wrap your objects tightly in wrapping paper or plastic wrap if they aren’t made with supporting packaging and are being kept in a loose state. You can use airbags, bubble wraps, cardboard, and foam pellets/peanuts for wrapping and securing stuff.

After choosing the right equipment, you can apply some packing techniques. The first rule of packing is not to leave empty space. Check if you filled any gaps in the box with fillers to keep things from moving around while being transported, which could harm both the box and the contents within. Apart from that, while shipping multiple items in a single package, wrap each item separately and use corrugated inserts, bubble wraps or other divider materials as necessary.

One more piece of advice is to make the shipping place more sturdy. The box-in-box approach is the best packing technique for fragile objects. To add more security, one box is put into another. It provides considerable overpack protection. Pay attention that the outside box should be larger than the inner box.

Fragile shipping labels

When shipping fragile items overseas, it is important to label them appropriately. A label will alert the delivery company that the box must be handled carefully. You can even use many stickers to guarantee that they are noticed by carriers. Moreover, put a sticker with pointing arrows to indicate the right way to handle, store, and transfer the shipment.

Insurance and Liability Considerations

Insurance coverage for fragile deliveries typically falls into two categories: carrier liability and additional insurance. Carrier liability is the default coverage provided by most delivery services. It offers a predetermined amount per unit of weight or value of the shipment in case of loss or damage. However, this coverage is often limited and may not fully compensate for the value of fragile items.

To ensure adequate protection, it is advisable to consider additional insurance. This can be obtained through the delivery service or an external insurance provider. Additional insurance allows for higher coverage limits tailored to the specific value of the fragile goods. It provides peace of mind knowing that the full value of the items is protected against loss, damage, or theft during transit.

Liability considerations come into play when determining who is responsible for any damage or loss that occurs. Understanding the terms and conditions of the delivery service is crucial, as they outline the limits of liability and any exclusions. It is important to carefully review these terms to ensure they align with the value and fragility of the goods being transported.

Furthermore, proper documentation and evidence of the item’s condition prior to shipping are essential in the event of a claim. Clear photographs, detailed descriptions, and thorough packaging records can strengthen the case for reimbursement.

Handling Returns and Exchanges

Firstly, it is crucial to establish a clear and well-defined return and exchange policy specifically tailored to fragile items. This policy should include guidelines on packaging requirements, time limits for returns, and any associated fees or conditions. Communicating this policy to customers upfront helps manage expectations and avoids misunderstandings.

Secondly, proper communication channels should be established to facilitate the return and exchange process. Customers should be provided with clear instructions on how to initiate a return or exchange, including any required documentation or forms. Offering multiple channels, such as phone, email, or online forms, allows customers to choose the most convenient method for contacting the seller.

Thirdly, packaging guidelines should be provided to customers to ensure that fragile items are adequately protected during the return or exchange. Clear instructions on how to repack the item and any necessary materials or labels should be included.

Lastly, once the fragile item is returned, a thorough inspection should be conducted to assess its condition. This inspection helps determine if the item can be resold, repaired, or if a replacement is necessary. If the item is damaged, appropriate actions should be taken to provide a resolution to the customer, such as issuing a refund or sending a replacement.

ConclusionFragile Freight, Safe & Swift: Delivering Delicate Goods with Care

It is obvious that fragile items require more attention and carefulness than others. It may be complicated and time-consuming to ship them, but it is better to do everything properly and make sure that cargo will be safely delivered. Transport companies can help you with this and prepare all fragile cargo either for road freight, train freight, sea freight or air freight.