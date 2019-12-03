Fox Violet is Changing the Game for Dark Pop-Rock

Fox Violet is a band of a recognizable dark pop-rock sound with gentle and catchy vocals that leave no one indifferent. Many people find themselves in their songs and enjoy the sounds of guitars and synthesizers.

The lyrics of the songs are woven into the soul of these young musicians, and the audience is eager to accept it. Their songs tell stories about unique life experiences that audiences can relate to. Some of their best songs are about how life’s miseries break a man into tiny pieces and the size of a man to reassemble, get up and move on.

Many music connoisseurs are putting Fox Violet in Indie folk-rock direction, but this group is increasingly leaning toward dark pop. The songs are more mature, more determined, clear, conceptualized, with a sharp message that they send to society.

”Fox Violet exists because we were all looking for a new way to create music without any kind of boundaries, one that incorporated a vision of no-holds-back music where we could be instrumentally wild and lyrically as questioning and unapologetic as we wanted.

We live in a dark time, and we live in a weird city, we do not want to shy away from that. Fox Violet is as much about dissonance as it is resonance. We exist for opposites,” explained in one interview, Thea Juliette Stevenson, a member of this popular band.

When they were asked how they all started, the members of the Fox Violet gave answers in one interview very similar.

”I started singing and performing at age 12 and songwriting 10 years ago,” explained Thea.

”I started playing the violin at 3 years old because my mom was my teacher and singing and playing in plays not long after. Was just a lifetime, but only created music were my path and passion about 6 years ago,” said Phoebe.

”Age 14, in the Fox Violet crew we are pretty fresh, but far from chemistry is great in the band,” added Yoga.

”I’ve been singing in choruses and choirs since before I can remember, but picked up a bass and fell in love with music when I was 13,” said Max.

”I started playing guitar after watching AC/DC live when I was 12,” added Tito.

”I was around 14,” added Melanie.

If we wanted to describe the sound, it would be a mix of grit and distress inspired by Radiohead, Nirvana, Lana Del Ray, Leonard Cohen, and Pink Floyd. If we talk about the atmosphere of the songs and their words it would be a mix of beauty and melancholy pervaded by fire, or some emotion just waiting to come to light.

”Massively inspired by Radiohead, Phantogram, Lana Del Rey, Portishead, Daughter, NIN and Phillip Glass. I would say the music is visceral, raw and visual. We are storytellers first and foremost and want to encapsulate an alternative reality that is not afraid to be dark and real,” told Thea about their sound.

”The Cranberries meets Radiohead with a little touch of folk, very melodic, atmospheric, lyric-driven, cinematic, dark but colorful and layered,” added Phoebe.

”I feel it’s unique in its way, but it defiantly has a flavor of Radiohead, NiN and grunge era music,” said Yoga.

”I would compare the Fox Violet dark ambient sound to Deftones / Radiohead and try to lend tones influenced by Justin Chancellor of Tool,” added Max.

”I like to think guitar wise I’m somewhere between Incubus, Bob Marley and Johnny winter,” explained Tito.

”Cranberries, Smashing Pumpkins, Radiohead,” said Melanie, another group member.

Although they have been living and working in Los Angeles for three years, London has had the greatest creative influence on the music of Fox Violeta because Thea spent most of her life there. Audiences who are happy to attend their performances in Los Angeles say that their performances are full of energy and that fans are delayed inspired by their gigs.

The audience described their song Freak as a mesmerizing blend of noise, color, and melody that made the bridge between organic and electronic elements, synthesizers and rhythm section. At the moment there is no band or musician on the music scene that we can match Fox Violet with, they are so unique.

”Freak is written from the perspective of a girl who feels like she is not ‘good’ enough to be ‘saved’ (it is not religious but rather it is unpacking that notion of why we want to be saved) because of self-hate/self-sabotage and the impact that it has on a person’s psyche.

It’s an anthem for the underdog, the person who feels they don’t fit in, belong, to say none of us to, and it’s ok to be on the outskirts. It’s a current theme running through Fox Violet,” explained Thea and Phoebe in one interview, a member of Fox Violet.

”For me, it represents the weirdo within me and some sort of conflict with it, ‘added Yoga another member group.

The vocals of this group are simply marvelous and you may not like the first listen. listening to the music of Fox Violet you will feel the depth of meaning of the lyrics through the vocals and all the intensity of the emotion.

If you want to get acquainted with the music of this amazing group, be sure to listen to the Freak songs and the latest Trenches.

When they were asked about the future of the band, they said similar things.

”We want to do it all, tour, develop a live show that keeps people talking and feeling long after going over, record and write. Oh, and they have lots of fun,” said Thea and Phoebe.

”We feel good and proud of the art form we are making for the people,” added Yoga.

Max said that he wants to create and perform as much as possible and Melanie wants to be constantly on tour.

”The full band process, write, record, tour, repeat,” were the wishes of Tito.

We hope that this text has brought you closer to Fox Violet music and that you will listen to it in the future.