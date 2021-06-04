8 Main Foods that Reduce Bloating

Eating a healthy diet does wonders for how you feel. Unfortunately, not all foods are created equal and many of them will make your stomach swell up like you were pregnant. This is a problem because not only does it make you more uncomfortable, but bloating also gives you the false sense of being hungry and can lead to weight gain.

Bloating is a common health issue. Sometimes, it can be caused by your diet, but more often than not, bloating occurs as a result of an imbalance in your gut flora. That’s why so many people turn to probiotics to help alleviate the symptoms and restore balance to their digestive system.

The good news is that there are many foods that can help minimize bloating before it starts. These 8 main foods have been scientifically proven to contribute to less stomach gas and less abdominal discomfort overall.

Lettuce

If you’re one of those people who claims to eat a salad every day, you are in for a surprise because the average American only eats about five salad servings each week. When it comes to the healthiest choices with very few calories is lettuce. Lettuce is loaded with fiber which helps you feel fuller longer and can also enhance your metabolism and lower cholesterol.

An apple

Apples contain more than 50 different phytochemicals, which are compounds that help prevent cancer and heart disease. As well, they are a good source of fiber and antioxidants. Apples are also very low in calories and provide a nice change from eating the same foods all the time. Your body will soon realize the difference between apples and other fruits since apples have a lower glycemic index which is used to determine what foods will help with weight loss or weight gain.

Water with lemon

The body requires at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day. But you’re also dehydrated if you are eating a lot of salt and drinking sodas and sugary drinks. The solution is to add lemon to your water which will help boost your immune system and relieve constipation. It will also make the water taste better and give you a good dose of vitamin C into the bargain.

Steamed vegetables

Surprisingly, steaming vegetables can be beneficial to digestion. It is one of the quickest methods of cooking without adding oils and fats and it will help lower your cholesterol while improving your digestion. Steaming also preserves more nutrients in the food than any other cooking method. In particular, it keeps phyto-chemicals and antioxidants in fruits and vegetables that are lost from traditional methods.

Raw organic eggs

Eggs are the perfect food for people with bloating, because they are a great source of protein which helps with digestion. But what most people don’t realize is that eggs contain a lot of fat as well. Eating eggs in moderation is fine, but when you have a hard time digesting and absorbing fat, it’s best to avoid them.

Flaxseed

Flaxseed is an excellent source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These are the “good” fats that are good for your heart and help with inflammation. It’s best not to eat any more than 2 tablespoons per day, as they will block absorption of some important minerals and can create a laxative effect in the intestines.

Bananas

Low in calories and high in potassium, bananas are another food that can help you fight bloat! That’s because bananas have been shown to increase the levels of good bacteria found in your digestive tract (and other parts of your body too). The good bacteria, known as probiotics, support digestion and immune health.

Green tea

If you want to drink something healthy, green tea is your best bet. You can drink green tea hot or cold, but you should avoid sugar and milk because this will alter the effect of the tea. Green tea contains antioxidants that counteract free radicals in your body and protect against cardiovascular disease.

At the end of the day, it is best to include these main foods into your diet to enjoy some relief from bloating. You can know more information from Rosewellness, There are also many other options that can help you reduce your stomach volume.

Here are a number of diet strategies that can help you reduce bloating and prevent it from recurring. And many of them don’t require you to go hungry for long periods or shell out loads of money to enjoy the benefits.

Replace Gassy Carbohydrates with Fibre Rich Alternatives

Gassy carbohydrates like pasta, white rice and white bread are quickly converted into sugar in your body, which can lead to digestive stress and painful stomach bloating. For relief from bloating and other symptoms of digestive distress, food sensitivities and fatigue, an effective strategy is to replace gas-causing carbs with fibrous alternatives.

If you’re used to eating a lot of starchy carbohydrates, it can be helpful to slowly introduce more fibre into your diet over time. Your body does not naturally produce the enzymes required to fully digest fibre, so it needs some time to adjust. Some people report gas and cramping until their bodies adjust.

Get more Exercise

Exercise promotes better digestion, which helps with digestive stress and tummy discomfort. If you’re used to sitting on the train for long periods of time and always staying in bed with the covers over your head, it can be challenging to summon the energy to do anything else once you’re home. But you should never ignore your body’s physical signals. While exercise might seem like a hassle after you’ve had a stressful day, it can actually help relieve stress, promote better sleep and reduce muscular tension.

If you’re used to being active for long periods of time, it can be a challenge to exercise on a regular basis. You may not feel like you have the energy or endurance to exercise, but it’s important that you pay attention to your body and give yourself time for recovery. You may need to take rest days for increasing your energy levels and encourage your body to recover.

Eat More Fibre

You can help your digestive system by including more fibrous foods in your diet. This is an effective strategy to reduce bloating and improve digestion, so it can be good for overall health. Fibre is found in many different foods, but certain types of fibrous foods are particularly beneficial for reducing digestive symptoms and improving digestion.

Choose Foods High in Vitamin D

Vitamin D can help the body absorb nutrients better because it calms down the nerves responsible for nutrient absorption. Without vitamin D, the digestive system is more likely to be stressed, which can cause bloating and other symptoms.

It can be challenging to get enough vitamin D from food alone. Even though it’s found in so many foods, many people don’t eat enough of these foods to get the recommended daily amount of vitamin D. If this sounds like you, you may need to take a daily supplement. Speak with your doctor first and follow their recommendations.