Flowood, Mississippi – Why is it so popular

Flowood is a city set in the state of Mississippi, belonging to Rankin County. It is also part of the Jackson Metropolitan Statistical Area but is still an independent city with its own government, offices, services, and policies. It is an easy place to visit considering the many main roads that lead to and from the city. Although the city is fairly large enough, it has less than 5,000 year-round inhabitants. Still, the population often increases during summer months and other peak tourist seasons. The city is classified as a resort area when voters approved the resolution in 2009; the rest of county remains free from liquor. This means that liquor is available by the glass and can be served in hotels and restaurants.

Fast Facts

• The city of Flowood occupies a total area of 16.6 sq mi of which, a small percentage is comprised of water or only about 0.3 sq mi.

• An Honorary Turkish Consulate General lives in Flowood.

• Rankin County School District serves the city of Flowood, providing several public school options for residents, offering Grades K5, Grades 6 to 8, and Grades 9 to 12. There are also private schools within the city.

• The city had around 4,750 inhabitants based on the census of 2000. Of these residents, almost 80% are White Americans, with a significant portion of African Americans comprising almost 17%. The rest of the population includes Native Americans, Latinos, Asians, and Pacific Islanders.

Best Hotel Accommodations

Flowood has several hotels offering comfortable accommodations for travelers as reported by Reservations.com. The Candlewood Suites Flowood offers spacious suites and is clearly among the top picks in Flowood. The hotel offers comfortable furnishings, high-speed internet access, and various modern conveniences. Other favorite options in the area include Best Western Plus Flowood Inn & Suites and Hampton Inn Jackson – Flowood. Book your Flowood Hotels with Reservations.com.

Exploring the City

Flowood is a family-oriented community that offers its residents and guests with a safe haven to stay in. Thus, one should not have a problem while exploring the city as most areas are safe even for solo travelers. Also, finding transport options is quite easy, with the roads open to travelers who are driving their own vehicles as well. The shopping centers in the city of Flowood are great to explore, shoppers being able to find great bargains off the racks. Exploration of the city is never complete if you don’t check out the offerings of the downtown area. Still, with lots of outdoor recreation options, it is easy to see why Flowood is always a joy, be it indoors or outdoors.

Restaurants and Dining

Enjoy many great food choices in Flowood. There is a plethora of options that diners can enjoy in the city as the restaurants offer not just local and American cuisine but international favorites as well. The Ichiban Sushi and Chinese Buffet is considered among the top restaurants in the area, serving delightful Asian flavors. For tasty Italian food, try Cerami’s Italian Restaurant or check out El Sombrero for flavorful Mexican dishes. The best burgers and fast food can be tasted at Five Guys.