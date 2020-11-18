Understanding Florida Gun Laws: Important Facts You Need to Know in 2020

Are you a gun owner or planning to own a gun in Florida? Then this article is for you. There are several gun laws in Florida, which regulate the selling, possession, and use of firearms and ammunition. You can either buy your gun in Florida or use it following the set rules and regulations. For non-residents, you can use your gun according to your state’s by-law, only if it reciprocates the Florida laws.

However, you must be over 21 years or be a veteran of the country’s defense forces to own a gun. Let’s check some facts concerning these laws.

Preemption

In Florida, locals aren’t allowed to regulate the use of firearms unless with zoning laws and, as per the state constitution, regulating these guns’ sale in public forums. The legislature deals with the purchase, sale, taxation, transfer, ownership, manufacture, possession, or transportation of firearms and ammunition.

Any violation of the set rules leads to hefty fines or imprisonment since laws govern every use, sale, and possession. Penalties for violation include removal from public offices, fines, employment termination, and other measures, which might make one never to own a gun again.

Standing Your Ground

The Florida Castle Doctrine law gives law-abiding citizens a mandate to stand firm and use their guns when invaded or on a threat that can cause bodily harm or death. Such include carjacking, housebreaking, or in situations when the intruder uses deadly force. Instead of retreating, you can apply force to counterattack a force to prevent injuries and death.

However, other rules and regulations of firearms use and regulations must be followed to the latter. According to law experts from Fighter Law, when you use your gun to protect yourself, you are immune from prosecution, and no charges will be made against you unless you contravene some of the set regulations. By having a good lawyer and enough evidence, the defendant might be made to pay for the costs of the damage plus the suit.

Where to Carry the Guns

All areas in Florida have the same rules and regulations when carrying and using firearms and ammunition. There is a license you will be offered, enabling you to have your gun anywhere you go, except in restricted areas. Such prohibited places include police stations, courthouses, prisons, government meeting places, polling stations, seaports, taverns, and restricted areas at the airport.

Teachers and school employees are also allowed to have a gun in schools, as long as they have undergone training. According to the law, you can display your gun to anyone, but not in a threatening or angry manner. Doing the latter might lead you to get prosecuted. You need to follow the set rules and regulations to avoid getting into the wrong arms of the law.

Permits From Other States

If you are a gun owner who is stepping to Florida from other states, you need to know if Florida follows your state rules or not. The reason is that Florida respects firearms permits issued by other states, and you can use the licenses comfortably if you are a non-resident. Some states that recognize Florida permits include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, and Florida.

On the same list, we have Georgia, Indiana, Idaho, Lowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, and Michigan. There is also Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Ohio. You are also safe if coming from Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

States that do not recognize Florida permits and will require getting a new permit once they step in Florida include California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Minnesota. Others include New Jersey, Oregon, New York, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Open to Carry a Firearm

Only in certain circumstances, you cannot carry a firearm or ammunition when on foot, in public areas. You can only carry the gun on foot when conducting activities such as fishing, hunting, camping, on gunshots, or when shooting at a very close range. Such is permitted when going, during, and when you are from conducting the said activities. However, this ban faces court cases and may have a different outcome in the future.

Vehicle Carrying Guns

A vehicle can carry a gun without a license, as long as it’s not for immediate use or held by a person. They should be securely encased in gloves or compartments and must not be available when immediately needed. Such compartments might include gun cases, holsters, closed boxes, or containers that require opening before taking the gun and using it. What happens to handguns?

Carrying of handguns or other smaller firearms isn’t allowed in vehicles, and if found its way, it must be enclosed or concealed. You can also take your gun in your vehicle to work, provided you use it as required, following the set rules and regulations. Areas where you can’t carry your gun, include school properties, national defense facilities, prisons, nuclear power plants, and other restricted areas.

Selling and Purchasing of Firearms

If you need to buy a gun in Florida, You must be over 21 years of age to qualify for the purchase. It is a process that takes the utmost three days since a background check needs to be done on your record unless you have a concealed permit, buying a rifle or shotgun, or when trading in your firearm. You can also bypass this process if you hold a training certificate in a hunter or safety certification and if you are part of the military or law enforcers.

These processes do not apply to non-licensed sellers, and you may be prosecuted if you buy from such. Other than buying the firearm, the law enforcers can confiscate through a court order your firearm, for up to a year if you use it inappropriately or when owning the firearm becomes dangerous for yourself and the people around.

Owning a firearm in Florida isn’t illegal unless you didn’t follow the set procedures and guidelines when acquiring the firearm or ammunition. However, it would be better if you were careful when handling it as a slight mistake can get you behind bars with hefty fines or losing your gun license. We hope the information has enlightened you in a great way.