Five powerhouses from the CS:GO competitive scene have been invited to participated in the cs_summit beginning on December 12 and running through December 15. Among the attendees, Virtus Pro, G2 Esports, FURIA and MIBR will all be coming to the venue.

The event will be held at the Summit Studio in Los Angeles as were all previous iterations of the tournament with a prize pool of $150,000.

With so many talent participating the matches are expected to prove quite dynamic. The winner will take home $60,000, which will definitely have the stakes high.

Some of the Best Teams in CS:GO

Without any doubt, these teams are some of the finest in the entire competitive world of the game. MIBR are quite familiar, after they secured the 2017 title, and they are obviously back for more.

VP are coming into the fray slightly underwhelmed due to players who didn’t really transition to the new squad. Virtus Pro is just as shadow of a team they used to be, as they get demolished in any match against top tier teams. Even low-ranking squads have been giving them hard time recently, often resulting in embarrassing losses.

That prompt some changes and the team fired two long time players pashaBiceps and NEO. They also made some acquisitions, signing several young Polish players. Their biggest transfer is Snax, who has been brought back after his sensational performances lately. Paired with another veteran, byali, they will offer guidance for younger players snatchie, TOAO and MICHU.

The truth is that nobody knows how good (or bad) this line up really is. The upcoming cs_summit will be a perfect chance for Virtus to prove that they are out of the woods and back at competing on the highest level.

Meanwhile, G2 is adding some players ahead of the event in a bid to bring some unpredictability to the table. Their latest signings are Nemanja nexa Isakovic, a rifler and in game leader from Serbia, and Nemanja huNter- Kovac from Bosnia. François AmaNEk Delaunay from France also joined the team in 2019. Other two players, Kenny kennyS Schrub and Audric JaCkz Jug are with G2 from earlier.

It will be interesting to see what coach Damien maLeK Marcel can achieve with this new squad. The team formerly known as Gamers2 has had a rocky history, but they seem ready to join the elite company at the summit. The recent $10 million investment Joseph Tsai, owner of the Brooklyn Nets, made into the team will surely help them get there.

Furia is originally a Brazilian team, but have since relocated to the United States. Their current line up consists mostly of players who have been with the team for at least a year, some even longer. Yuri yuurih Gomes, Andrei arT Piovezan, Vinicius VINI Figueiredo, Kaike KSCERATO Cerato, and Henrique HEN1 Teles are coached by Nicholas guerri Nogueira. Despite the relocation, all the players and the coach are from Brazil. They recently participated in DreamHack Open Winter 2019, taking the fifth place.

MIBR (AKA Made in Brazil) is another Brazilian team, testifying just how popular CS:GO is in South America. They are fielding a fairly new team, with two 2019 acquisitions. Their current line up and theone that will compete at the summit consist of In-Game Leader Gabriel FalleN Toledo, Fernando fer Alvarenga, Epitácio TACO de Melo, Lucas LUCAS1 Teles, and Vito kNgV-Giuseppe. The coach is Wilton zews Prado.

Finally, the organizers sent an invitation to mousesports, or simply mouz. The Hamburg-based team has recently won ESL Pro League Season 10, as well as CS:GO Asia Championships 2019. Apart from those, they didn’t have much success this season, but they are looking to remedy that at the summit.

Their roster also suffered some changes, with lmbt going to HellRaisers, STYKO going to NoChance and suNny leaving them for ENCE. Their current line up consists of Chris chrisJ de Jong, Robin ropz Kool, Finn karrigan Andersen, Özgür woxic Eker, David frozen Čerňanský, and coach Allan Rejin Petersen. The last four names on the list joined mouz in 2019. With members from all over Europe, the team is fuly international.

All of this promises to lead to quite a bit of entertainment. Of course, all great events are about finding evenly matched participants, and this is precisely what is happening here.

The organizers have definitely gone well above and beyond to secure known names, which will also affect viewership in a positive way.

A Sixth Team to be Announced

While participants are readying up to fly over in less than 3 weeks, there is still the unpredictability of the final draft. After all, a sixth team needs to be announced before the final format is settled.

There have been no official hints which team will be coming to join the fray, but many have suggested that this is most likely going to be Team Liquid or Evil Geniuses, as both powerhouses have some of the strongest CS:GO rosters right now.

If you had to bet on the sixth participant, though, we would stick with Evil Geniuses.