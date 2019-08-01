Five Proven Ways to Improve Your Sleep

Sleep deprivation does a lot of unpleasant things to the body, from having a detrimental effect on your mental clarity to disrupting your hormones. Of course, getting a good night’s sleep is easier said than done.

There are a few proven ways that you can use to improve your sleep levels. By using the different methods together, you can even go from the depths of sleep deprivation to sleeping beauty. Here are five proven ways to improve the quality of your sleep.

Upgrade Your Bed

The tossing and turning you do at night may have something to do with your mattress. If you don’t have the right mattress type for your body or sleeping position, then it could be causing pressure points and fatigue. The worst part is, that you might be waking up throughout the night without even being aware of the interruption.

Look for a mattress that suits your sleeping needs and provides adequate support to your tired body. The extra soft mattress that you preferred in your youth may not be ideal as you age. For the best possible night’s sleep, look for an adjustable bed that you can adapt to suit your needs. You can even get one that splits if you and your partner have different preferences – get more details on this site.

Avoid Caffeine After Lunch Time

Coffee lovers know that a late afternoon cup of coffee can be restorative, getting them through the remainder of the day. However, for many people, caffeine lingers until later. While some people argue that caffeine has no impact on them after a specific amount of time, if you have any issues sleeping, cutting back can make a surprising difference.

Start by limiting your caffeine to earlier in the day, avoiding dark soda, coffee, and other caffeinated drinks after lunchtime. Take note of your sleep habits on these nights and how you feel the next morning. If nothing else, the reward of getting more coffee when you wake up is enough to encourage you to go to sleep.

Cut the Technology

Not only does scrolling through social media waste time that you could be sleeping, but smartphone screens also have blue light, which can disrupt your circadian rhythms. While it’s true that some people sleep better when they have a show on as a form of background noise, scrolling on the phone requires you to be engaged and active.

For a better dream, leave the phone on “Do Not Disturb” and set it across the room. Stop scrolling at least an hour before bedtime. Having your phone in an inconvenient area also makes it easier to get up in the morning, as you can’t hit snooze.

Limit Night Time Snacking

Late-night snacking is a difficult habit to break. However, having those extra snacks before bed triggers your digestive system to get to work. This could cause discomfort that could prevent you from sleeping.

Try not to eat at least two hours before bedtime. If you have missed a meal or your schedule makes it hard to avoid eating before bed, opt for something light to take the edge off and have a big meal in the morning.

Create a Sleep Routine

Your body likes routines. It’s how habits are built, be they good or bad. By creating a sleep routine, you are effectively training your body to go to bed and triggering a response that tells your systems that it’s time to relax. Set a specific time when you’ll start the routine, getting a drink of water, brushing your teeth, washing your face, and so on. Over time your body will recognize these signals and adapt.

By incorporating these simple changes into your life, you’ll be able to get a better night’s sleep. You’ll embrace the day with more energy to accomplish everything you set out to do and generally feel better.