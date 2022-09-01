Fiona’s Fortune Slot – Full Review

Fiona’s Fortune is an online slot with a heavy Irish theme. It has all the Irish charms you could think of, including pots of gold, four-leaf clovers, and even kegs of beer! If you want to check this slot out for yourself, you can do so at Platincasino, where you’ll also find many other exciting games to play.

Technical features

The gaming grid is made up of five reels and three rows. There are 25 different ways to win, and the bet range starts from as low as £0.20 and goes up to £40. Fiona’s Fortune offers a high RTP rate, which is relatively high compared to other slots, considering the maximum win of 5000x your stake. The slot has a medium variance, but with such a high RTP rate, there are still chances of hitting it big.

Theme, Graphics and Soundtrack

As we mentioned in our intro, Fiona’s Fortune is the perfect slot if you want to add a little Irish luck to your gambling session. Rather than the tired, played-out leprechaun symbols, this slot has replaced them with the lovely Fiona, who gives her name to the game. As well as the red-headed Fiona, there are other Irish symbols in play, from four-leaf clovers to beer kegs. If the symbols don’t seem Irish enough, the music will instantly transport your mind to the Emerald Isle, as fiddles play a traditional Irish tune while you spin, similar to traditional Irish music found on Spotify.

Symbols

There are plenty of symbols you can match to win in this game, from the lovely Fiona herself to a keg of beer. Let’s take a look at each symbol available in the game and what they represent.

Fiona – Wild Symbol, these symbols create more winning clusters and form a Stacked Wild that generates higher winnings.

Four Leaf Clover – Scatter symbol

Bonus Wheel – Can trigger a bonus wheel feature if matched with the golden pot.

Gold Coins/Golden Pot – Can trigger a bonus wheel feature if matched with the bonus wheel.

10 – Offers 0.2x for 3, x1 for 4, and 2.4x for 5 matching symbols.

J – Offers 0.2x for 3, x1 for 4, and 2.4x for 5 matching symbols.

Q – Offers 0.4x for 3, x1.2 for 4, and 3x for 5 matching symbols.

K – Offers 0.4x for 3, x1.2 for 4, and 3x for 5 matching symbols.

A – Offers 0.4x for 3, x1.2 for 4, and 3x for 5 matching symbols.

Harp – Offers 0.6x for 3, x2.8 for 4, and 6x for 5 matching symbols.

Mushroom – Offers 0.8x for 3, x3.2 for 4, and 7x for 5 matching symbols.

Keg of Beer – Offers 1x for 3, x4 for 4, and 8x for 5 matching symbols.

Bonus Features

As well as the standard monetary winnings, there are plenty of bonuses on offer. Let’s take a look at what those are.

Jackpots

If you are looking to win big, Fiona’s Fortune has no shortage of jackpots. Gold Coins offer an immediate payout from 2x your money up to 200x your money. There are also Mini and Major Jackpots, where you can win up to 400x your stake, and the Mega Jackpot, where you can win up to 5000x your stake!

Express Collect

As Fiona’s Fortune is part of the Gold Coin Studios / Microgaming game library, landing on gold coins triggers a bonus feature. If you land a gold coin on each reel with a pot of gold on the last reel, you’ll trigger Express Collect, which immediately gives you the displayed prizes, ranging from 2x to 400x your stake!

Bonus Wheel

If you’re lucky enough to land a bonus wheel on the first reel and a golden pot on the last reel, you get a chance to spin the bonus wheel. Prizes here include 2x, 5x, 10x, 20x mini prize, 400x major prize, and the 5000x mega prize. You can even trigger the Link and Win feature from here.

Link and Win

During this feature, you have three spins: the wheel bonus symbol, all link and win symbols, and the golden pot symbol are frozen in place. Each symbol can reveal a prize between 1x and 200x your stake, the mini, and the major prize. Win the mega jackpot by finding 15 link and win symbols.

Lucky Free Spins

Finding three or more scatter symbols will activate 10 free spins. During these free spins, you can win money as well as even more free spins! The Express Collect feature is also active during these free spins.

How to play Fiona’s Fortune

If you want to find and play Fiona’s Fortune game for yourself, it’s easy to do. Just follow these simple steps, and you’ll be spinning in no time.

Find a casino that offers the slot. Sign up to the casino. Deposit money to play with or find a casino that offers free plays on slots. Search for “Fiona’s Fortune” slot machine. Click on the game icon and press the play button. Choose how many win lines you’d like for your chosen game. Click the spinning arrow button on the right-hand side of the screen.

It’s that easy; you’ve just played your first game of Fiona’s Fortune!

Similar slot games to Fiona’s Fortune

While a lot of us like to stick to the same slot game, variety is the spice of life, and there are plenty of other great slot games to play. If you enjoy Fiona’s Fortune, you’ll also enjoy “Fishin’ Pots of Gold”, which also has 5 reels, 3 rows, high RTP rate and medium volatility. There’s also “Lucky Leprechaun” that also utilises the classic 5 reels, 3 rows set up, with a high RTP rate and medium volatility. Finally, there’s “9 Pots of Gold”, with 5 reels, 3 row game board, a high RTP rate, and medium volatility. All are Irish-themed and offer the same rates of return, so you should feel right at home.

Conclusion

There’s plenty to love about Fiona’s Fortune, whether it’s the wide range of bonuses, the lovable Irish theme or huge jackpots. It’s easy to see why it’s a fan favorite and why so many people play it every day. If you’re lucky enough, maybe you could win the 5000x maximum prize!